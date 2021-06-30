Global Ethanol Bus (Corn, Sugarcane, Wheat, Others) Market Report 2021-2026: Market to Grow at a CAGR of Around 10%

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethanol Bus Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ethanol bus market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global ethanol bus market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

An ethanol bus is a passenger bus that uses ethanol as a fuel source. Ethanol is produced from agricultural feedstock, plant materials (switchgrass and wood pulp), starchy crops (corn, sorghum and barley) and sweet crops (sugarcane, citrus and sugar beets). In comparison to traditional diesel- and petrol-run buses, these vehicles are environment-friendly, cost-effective and reduce the overall dependency of fossil fuels. Owing to this, they are widely being adopted by public and government institutions for mass transportation.



The increasing adoption of green fuels, along with the introduction of environment-friendly automobiles, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is an increasing preference for first-generation biofuels (bioethanol) that are manufactured using sugars and oils found in crops, followed by second-generation biofuels, which are produced using lignocellulosic biomass or woody crops, agricultural residues, and waste.

Furthermore, increasing environmental consciousness and the implementation of government initiatives to minimize air pollution level, are also providing a boost to the market growth.

For instance, emerging nations, such as India, are launching ethanol buses on a large-scale to minimize carbon and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions into the environment and offer a cost-effective mode of public transport.

Additionally, various technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of ethanol and other biofuels are also creating a positive outlook for the market. The improvements in biomass and yeast performance have enhanced the efficiency of bioethanol production.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global ethanol bus market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ethanol bus market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ethanol source?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global ethanol bus market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

Audi

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Ford

General Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Jaguar Land Rover Holdings Ltd.

John Deere

Nissan

Scania

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ethanol Bus Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 First-Generation Ethanol Bus

6.2 Second-Generation Ethanol Bus



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 School

7.2 Municipal Traffic

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Ethanol Source

8.1 Corn

8.2 Sugarcane

8.3 Wheat

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Inbound Logistics

11.3 Operations

11.4 Outbound Logistics

11.5 Marketing and Sales

11.6 Post Sales Services



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

