The Global Fantasy Sports Market is expected to grow by USD 5.38 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period

Our report on fantasy sports market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the launch of various apps for fantasy sports and increasing number of sports leagues. In addition, the launch of various apps for fantasy sports is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fantasy sports market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The fantasy sports market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Fantasy soccer

• Fantasy baseball

• Fantasy basketball

• Fantasy football

• Other sports



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the high internet penetration as one of the prime reasons driving the fantasy sports market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fantasy sports market covers the following areas:

• Fantasy sports market sizing

• Fantasy sports market forecast

• Fantasy sports market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fantasy sports market vendors that include DraftKings Inc., FanDuel Inc., Fox Corp., Roto Sports Inc., Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sportech Plc, The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., and ViacomCBS Inc. Also, the fantasy sports market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

