US LED Downlight Markets Report 2021-2026: Retrofit, Retail & Hospitality, Outdoor, Offices, Architectural, Residential, Industrial

The US LED downlight market reached a value of US$ 3.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



LED downlights are defined as recessed light fixtures which are mounted into a hollow opening in a ceiling. These lights are extensively used across residential and commercial spaces. LED downlights are energy efficient as well as eco-friendly lighting solutions, which emit light in the downward direction with a narrow beam. These lights have a relatively longer lifespan with minimum heat radiation. They currently find wide applications in shopping malls, offices, living rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, etc.



LED downlights are proficient of enduring tough conditions such as external shocks and vibrations, extreme weather conditions, and traffic-related public exposure, etc. This has resulted in LED downlights turning into one of the most favoured choices for outdoor lighting systems.

In addition, the sales of these lights are also proliferating since they consume a significant lower amount of electricity and emit lesser amount of ultraviolet (UV) rays and heat.

Apart from this, on account of the rising prices of electricity in several developing economies, the governments are taking initiatives to encourage the widespread incorporation of LED lights across various sectors.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the US LED downlight market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the US LED downlight market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the price trends of LED downlights?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the US LED downlight market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

Acuity Brands Inc.

Bridgelux Inc.

Cree Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Everlight Electronics

Feit Electric Company Inc.

General Electric Company

Hubbell Incorporated

Lsi Industries

Osram Licht Ag

Phillips Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 United States LED Downlight Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 United States LED Downlight Market: Breakup by Region

6.1 South

6.2 West

6.3 Northeast

6.4 Midwest



7 United States LED Downlight Market: Breakup by Application

7.1 Retrofit

7.2 Retail & Hospitality

7.3 Outdoor

7.4 Offices

7.5 Architectural

7.6 Residential

7.7 Industrial

7.8 Others



8 United States LED Downlight Market: Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Luminaries

8.2 Lamps and Retrofits



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis

10.1 Primary Raw Materials Suppliers

10.2 LED Chip Manufacturers

10.3 LED Package and Module Manufacturers

10.4 Lighting Products, Electronic Products and Automotive Part Manufacturers

10.5 Product Distribution

10.6 End Users



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Key Success and Risk Factors for LED Downlight Manufacturers



13 Comparative Analysis of CFL and LED



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Key Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



