Global Smart Surfaces Market Research Report 2021: Self-Healing, Self-Sensing and Self-Cleaning Materials Poised to Transform Construction Sector

Global Smart Surfaces Market to Reach US$93.4 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Surfaces estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 55.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Self-Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 51.4% CAGR to reach US$32.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Self-Healing segment is readjusted to a revised 55.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Smart Surfaces market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 32% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 67.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Smart Surfaces market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 32.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$20.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 67.4% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 47.8% and 51.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 50.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$20.5 Billion by the year 2027.

Self-Assembling Segment Corners a 22.5% Share in 2020

In the global Self-Assembling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 60% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$792.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$21.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.1 Billion by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Fight against COVID-19: The Case of Antiviral Surfaces

An Introduction to Smart Surfaces

Types of Smart Surface Materials

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Growing Use of Smart Surfaces in Varied Applications to Boost Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company

Clariant AG

Debiotech SA

DowDuPont, Inc.

Gentex Corporation

HZO Inc.

NanoShine Ltd.

nanotron Technologies GmbH

P2i Limited

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Focus on Anti-Microbial Surfaces to Fuel Growth Demand for Smart Surfaces in Medical and Healthcare Sector

Risk of HAIs and Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases Enhance Importance of Anti-Microbial Surfaces

COVID-19, MERS, Ebola, and TB Highlight the Need for Antibacterial Surfaces

Smart Surfaces to Tackle Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance

Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Emerge as an Alternative for Traditional Antimicrobial Coatings

Advancements in Coatings to Drive Demand for Antimicrobial Surfaces in Medical Sector

Medical Device Industry Turns to Plasma-Applied Coatings

Self-Healing, Self-Sensing and Self-Cleaning Materials: Poised to Transform Construction Sector

Smart Surface Solutions: The Next Concrete Trend

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Construction Activity, Affecting Market Growth

Rising Demand for Smart Windows & Windshields to Drive Demand for Smart Surfaces in Auto Industry

Smart Surfaces Find Application in Automotive Interiors

Recovery in Automobile Production: An Important Opportunity Indicator

Shift towards Renewable Energy Spurs Demand for Smart Solar Panels, Driving Growth in Smart Surfaces Market

COVID-19 Outbreak Affects Solar PV Industry Operations

Growing Significance of Self-Healing Attribute for Electronics & Electrical Industries

Smart Surface Solutions for Smart Devices Amidst 5G Deployments

Sixth Generation Wireless Technology: Potential Role for Smart Surface Solutions

Smart Materials Facilitate Development of Self-Cleaning Surfaces

Self-Healing Coatings Continue to Gain Prominence

Smart Cleaning Materials Find Favor in Vehicles, Architecture and Infrastructure Sectors

Anti-Fouling Coatings for Ships: Potential for Smart Surfaces Market

Smart Surfaces Transforming the Way People Live But for Accelerated Uptake among Masses, Affordable Products are Needed

High Potential Applications for Smart Surface Technologies

Innovations in Smart Surfaces to Expand Application Opportunities

Graphene Smart Surface Technology Holds Potential for Use in Various Applications

AST to Develop Effective Antiviral Surface

Army Researchers Develop New Polymer Material

Challenges Facing Smart Surface Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

