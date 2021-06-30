Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Analyses for Rezafungin at the 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID)

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that it will present new analyses in four presentations, including an oral presentation on rezafungin, at the 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), taking place virtually from July 9-12, 2021.



Rezafungin is a novel once-weekly echinocandin currently being studied in Phase 3 trials for the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections in critically ill and cancer patients.

Abstracts selected for presentation are summarized below.

Oral Presentation:

Title: Analysis of Efficacy from STRIVE Phase 2 Trial of Rezafungin Treatment of Candidemia and/or Invasive Candidiasis: Outcomes During Initial Days of Treatment

Presenter: Alex Soriano, M.D., Ph.D., University of Barcelona

Session Date/Time: Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 7:55 p.m. ET

On-Demand e-Poster Presentations:

Title: Development and validation of a modified EUCAST yeast broth microdilution MIC method for rezafungin to mitigate nonspecific binding through incorporation of Tween®20

Presenter: Jeffrey B Locke, Ph.D., Cidara

Selected for e-Poster review session, Antifungal drug resistance and beyond, on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 9:30-10:00 a.m. ET



Title: Analysis of Safety from STRIVE Phase 2 Trial of Rezafungin Treatment of Candidemia and/or Invasive Candidiasis: Assessment of Adverse Events and Laboratory Values

Presenter: George R. Thompson III, M.D., University of California Davis Medical Center, Davis

Title: A Multicenter Pharmacoepidemiologic Evaluation of Echinocandin Use

Presenter: Jinhee Jo, Pharm.D., University of Houston

To register and view the full schedule, visit ECCMID 2021’s website here. Copies of the presentations will be made available on the Publications section of Cidara’s website.

About Rezafungin

Rezafungin is a novel once weekly echinocandin being developed for both the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections, such as candidemia and invasive candidiasis. The structure and properties of rezafungin are specifically designed to improve upon a clinically validated mechanism intended to enhance its efficacy and safety potential for patients. Cidara is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial with rezafungin for the first-line treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis (ReSTORE trial) and a second Phase 3 clinical trial of once-weekly rezafungin for the prevention of invasive fungal disease in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation (ReSPECT trial).

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to AVCs for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

