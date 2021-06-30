CapLinked Welcomes Capstone Partners to Growing List of Clients

US-based Capstone Partners joins the rapidly-growing global roster of advisory firms and investment banks using CapLinked’s software platform to manage transaction workflow and securely share information.



LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapLinked, Inc. ( https://www.caplinked.com/ ), a developer of cloud-based information control software, today announced the addition of leading middle-market investment bank Capstone Partners as a client. Capstone Partners joins a rapidly growing list of financial services firms from around the world using CapLinked’s software to manage their multi-party deals and projects.

CapLinked’s fintech platform enables clients to securely share information between companies and manage interactions during transactions and complex projects. Hailed by the Wall Street Journal as the “go-to place for setting up and closing deals,” CapLinked’s platform is comprised of three product lines that serve the needs of its diverse client base: 1) an enterprise application for larger firms with complex needs; 2) self-serve accounts for small to medium-sized clients who need to safeguard limited amounts of data; and 3) an application programming interface (API) for clients who want to embed robust information security capabilities in their own applications.

Capstone Partners ( https://www.capstonepartners.com/ ) is one of the largest and most successful independently owned investment banking firms in the United States. The firm boasts a unique set of capabilities specially tailored to serve the needs of owners, investors, and creditors of middle-market companies throughout their business lifecycle. Capstone Partners consistently ranks at the top of U.S. advisor league tables for deals under $250M and in the top 10 global advisor league tables for deals under $500M.

CapLinked’s capabilities make it a natural choice for advisory firms and investment banks, who face pressure to complete time-sensitive transactions while safeguarding their clients’ sensitive data. Instead of having to choose between insecure file-sharing apps from consumer software firms and overpriced “virtual data rooms” from legacy providers, CapLinked offers a modern option that combines enterprise-grade security with a user-friendly experience.

“We’re pleased to welcome Capstone Partners to the rapidly growing list of advisory firms using CapLinked,” said CapLinked’s Chief Operating Officer Christopher Grey. “Capstone Partners is a leader in offering investment banking solutions to the middle market, and we are pleased to make our software available to help them manage deals and protect their clients’ data.”

Capstone Partners joins a growing list of companies utilizing CapLinked, spanning industries such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, and energy. CapLinked’s diverse list of global clients include advisory firms such as FTI Consulting, Ernst & Young, and KPMG; corporations such as Roche, Hess, and Takeda; private equity and venture capital firms such as Founders Fund and Crosslink Capital; and investment banks such as Piper Sandler, Raymond James, and Stephens Inc.

About CapLinked, Inc.