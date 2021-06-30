Karbo Communications Fueled by 30% Growth and Industry Awards; Adds Event Management Services, U.S. Introduction Package for International Companies, Social Media Employee Advocacy Program and Adaptable Content Offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbo Communications , a top-ranked U.S. technology public relations (PR) and digital marketing agency, today announced 30% revenue growth and the expansion of service offerings based on shifts in market and technology drivers.



“Changing business practices brought on by the pandemic have caused a dramatic shift in the kinds of marketing services companies need to increase brand awareness and drive sales,” said Julie Karbo, Founder and CEO. “The fundamental principles of how you reach and influence buyers and others with skin in the game have been transformed from the buying decision-making process to the very foundation of PR and marketing programs. Our services have morphed to align with the next normal and they’re designed to drive our clients’ success now that the rules of the game have changed.”

With the agency’s integrated approach to PR, digital marketing and content in mind, Karbo Com is introducing one-stop shop programs in end-to-end event management, U.S. market entry for internationally-based companies, a QuickStart digital marketing and content package, and a new Social Media Employee Advocacy program.



Karbo Com’s event services drive brand affinity and establish profound connections between clients and their customers. In addition to a customized marketing strategy developed to meet a client’s in-person and virtual event goals and ensure maximum ROI, services offered include program development, celebrity speakers, venue acquisition and management, catering, budget, exhibit development and staffing.

Given the agency’s successful track record in launching international companies into the U.S. market, Karbo Com is also introducing a package to build overarching brand awareness and market leadership in the U.S. The program will include a messaging framework to pivot focus on U.S. audiences and thought leadership programs to increase market awareness and fuel company growth. Clients such as France-based Sweep have already benefited from Karbo Com’s counsel, securing feature articles in TechCrunch, VentureBeat and the Financial Times, among others, during their Q2 launch. “Early in our partnership, the Karbo team secured glowing feature articles in TechCrunch and VentureBeat that helped boost our lead generation efforts online, expand overall brand awareness with our key audiences and attract VC interest,” according to the CEO and co-founder, Rachel Delacour. “Their team has continuously provided seasoned, strategic counsel on the most effective ways for startups like ours to quickly gain significant traction in the U.S. that will help us achieve our overall business goals. Throughout everything, Karbo Com has provided a consistent and collaborative working experience that gives us confidence Sweep is in the right hands.”

Building off last year’s expanded SEO and social media offerings , the Content Studio is rolling out QuickStart , a simple and fast way to execute content and digital marketing assets that drive sales. The package allows both existing and new clients to make use of the agency’s extensive expertise in digital marketing, design and content development with the flexibility to quickly execute as needs change. This monthly package can be leveraged for the creation of infographics, social media, email and SEO campaigns, blogs, sales enablement materials, corporate photography, and more.

The Content Studio has also created a Social Media Employee Advocacy program designed to harness employee voices for corporate and community good. It includes a resource guide of best practices and customized social media program templates. To leverage the support of employees, in response to company plans and to prevent and mitigate crises, Karbo Com will help employers create a more productive and connected environment for employees.

In 2021, the agency was also recognized as a winner of the Stevie® Award for Public Relations Agency of the Year in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®. This award recognizes organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them.

Karbo Com was also Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in Q2, an award based entirely on current employee feedback about their experience at their workplace and Karbo Com was also recognized by Clutch as a Top B2B Company. In addition to a high staff retention rate, the agency also maintained a ninety-five percent client retention rate during 2020 and for the first half of 2021.

