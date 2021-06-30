RTI Named to Parity.org's Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, has been named to the Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance™ List 2021. This list recognizes organizations that have implemented a mix of exemplary benefits, policies, and programs that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers. As part of RTI’s ongoing Diversity and Inclusion efforts, the company is dedicated to being an equally great place to work for all employees. RTI joins 33 other companies in the national recognition, including Adobe, Airbnb, and Nasdaq.



Companies recognized were rated in areas of equality in hiring and promotion practices, inclusion, representation of women in leadership, and enablers, such as benefits and other policies, that help companies achieve equitable outcomes. RTI reports that 33% of employees, 36% of managers, and 30% of executives are women, compared to 19%, 16%, and 10% in the technology industry overall . RTI is actively improving as 38% of their Director-level employees are women, 75% hired and promoted from lower-level titles. Additionally, RTI is proud to offer outstanding support for working mothers, including flexible schedules, work-from-home options and generous maternity and paternity leave.

“Since inception, RTI has always been a champion of the advancement of women in the workplace,” said Stan Schneider, CEO at RTI. “We realize that women often find technology companies unfriendly. We actively counter that, partially by ensuring high percentages of women in engineering, management, sales, and executive roles. RTI actively recruits, mentors, and promotes women, especially into key roles where they can serve to increase our perspective and serve as role models for others. We are proud to have made the 2021 Parity list and we recognize that the work doesn’t stop here. We will continue to ensure RTI is a positive and supportive environment for all.”

“The companies that are on the 2021 list of Best Companies for Women to Advance are shining examples of companies that actually walk the talk and are helping create equal representation, now,” said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.org founder and CEO.

Companies on the 2021 list share many common best practices that are known to support women, such as work-from-home or telecommute options (97%), flexible working hours (94%), and equal paid family leave for men and women (88%). Nearly every company measures and reports on gender parity to the executive team (97%), and every single company regularly communicates their gender-parity values to employees, encourages men to take their full family leave, and has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment.

The Best Companies for Women to Advance list is an initiative of Parity.org , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender equality to the highest levels of business. For more details, visit: www.parity.org/best-companies .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,700 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

About Parity.org

Parity.org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization focused on bringing gender and racial equality to the highest levels of business. You can follow Parity.org on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram . Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge or learn more about Parity.org should visit www.Parity.org .

About the Best Companies for Women to Advance List

Parity.org established the Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2020 to recognize organizations that have benefits, policies, and programs that are particularly beneficial for women to advance in the workplace. After being rated for their organization's equality, representation, inclusion, and enablers, 34 companies have been named to this year's List.

Parity.org®, the ParityPledge®, and Best Companies for Women to Advance™ are trademarks of Parity.org.

