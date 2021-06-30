PAI Health and Tictrac Team Up to Offer Best-in-Class Digital Wellness Solutions, Backed by Science

Insurers, employers and individuals can benefit from an integrated platform that drives meaningful behavioural change to lower cardiovascular disease and lifestyle risk.





By keeping to an optimum weekly PAI Score of 100 or more, an individual will know if they are keeping their heart healthier, and they’ll also digitally receive motivational guidance from health experts, both to reduce major health risks.





New approach supports universal challenges of member engagement and health management.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LONDON, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAI Health and Tictrac today announced a strategic partnership that offers a best-in-class health and wellness engagement platform to insurers and employers worldwide. This new integrated solution features Tictrac’s health engagement platform, delivering a range of personalized content from a diverse community of wellbeing experts to help make healthy behaviour change happen, with PAI Health’s proprietary science-based algorithms that prescribe exercise for optimal health and improve cardiorespiratory fitness.

Published research on PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) has shown that maintaining a PAI Score of 100 or more is associated with significant cardiovascular and all-cause mortality risk reduction for healthy individuals by approximately by up to 25% as well as even greater risk reduction for those with chronic health conditions, such as hypertension, obesity, and type 2 diabetes by up to 54%. The Tictrac platform features personalized wellness content tailored to individual goals, a custom campaign engine that delivers exactly what users need, when they need it with healthy habit-forming action plans and activity challenges.

This combined proposition brings together the strengths of both companies, giving insurers and employers a wellness app, flexible white label and integration options, and advanced behavioural and health analytics including the measurement of individual and population risk and health trends.

The companies are seeing strong early interest from customers who have previewed this new solution, as it provides an entirely new approach to universal challenges of member engagement and health management and answers the more recent need for more effective and personalized health and wellness tools brought about by COVID-19.

Sally Powell, General Manager at PAI Health, said: "Our combined expertise is a powerful collaboration to further quantify the positive impacts on health and claims costs that digital wellness platforms can enable. Together, we offer a science-led end-to-end solution that will improve population health and reduce healthcare and insurance costs on a global scale.”

Martin Blinder, CEO of Tictrac, explained: “This combined approach creates an extremely supportive option to help people develop and maintain good health, benefiting individuals, insurers and employers.”

“PAI, in simple terms, scores a user’s healthy activity - based on their recommended physical activity levels. By keeping to their optimum weekly score of 100 or more, an individual will know if they are keeping their heart healthier, and in turn actively reduce major health risks. By combining the scientifically-backed PAI Score with Tictrac’s motivational guidance from health and wellbeing experts, we are aiming to support healthy behaviour change for everyone, wherever they are in their health journey.”

About PAI Health

PAI Health allows organizations to assess, monitor and guide their people to better health, providing individuals with motivational guidance on personalized recommended physical activity levels. The company’s mission is to optimize anyone's path to better health by making the science-backed Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) metric a global health standard through partnerships with insurers, employee wellness programs, technology platforms, health care providers and other industry partners. PAI Health is a wholly owned independent subsidiary of Zepp Health. For more information, visit www.paihealth.com .

About Tictrac

Tictrac is a global health and wellbeing platform enabling healthier living for everybody. It supports employers and insurers - engaging customers and employees with their wellbeing, while informing organisations with meaningful insights.

With years of research, market insight, and working with some of the world’s largest health providers and insurers, the Tictrac platform is underpinned by a proprietary behavioural change approach called H.E.A.L. proven to treat or prevent long-term wellbeing challenges.

The Tictrac platform has podcasts, articles, guided workouts and meditations carefully created by a diverse community of experts - supporting mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing.

Activity challenges create community between colleagues and responsive campaigns motivate customers through meaningful engagement. Personalized and interactive action plans help individuals create healthy habits that stick and deep insights help businesses make strategic decisions.

For more information, please visit: https://tictrac.com/

* Tictrac’s data is aggregated and kept anonymous.

**H.E.A.L. is a Tictrac acronym that stands for Healthier over healthy, Effort over ability, Action over outcomes and Lifestyle over routines.

Media Contacts:

PAI Health

Tricia Burton

pr@paihealth.com