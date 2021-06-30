Sustainable Agriculture & Wellness Dividend Fund Normal Course Issuer Bid

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Agriculture & Wellness Dividend Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: AGR.UN) announced that it has filed a notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). Purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be made in the open market through the facilities of the TSX. This NCIB will commence on July 5, 2021 and will terminate on July 4, 2022. In accordance with the Declaration of Trust by which the Fund is governed, market purchases pursuant to its NCIB may be effected by the Fund.



The Fund had 5,000,000 units issued and outstanding as at June 24, 2021. The Fund may, during the 12 month period commencing July 5, 2021 purchase on the TSX up to 497,300 units, being 10% of the public float and may not, in any 30 day period, purchase more than 100,000 units, being 2% of the units issued and outstanding. The Fund will cancel all units purchased pursuant to the bid. Subject to receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, the Fund may, in lieu of canceling units acquired, hold the units in treasury for resale. The Fund is implementing the NCIB to allow it to purchase units if and when it makes sense to do so.

The Fund trades on the TSX under the symbol “AGR.UN”.

