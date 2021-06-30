UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company,” “UniFirst” or “we”) today reported results for its third quarter ended May 29, 2021 as compared to the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year:

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter increased 4.2% to $464.3 million.

Operating income was $54.2 million, an increase of 95.5%.

The quarterly tax rate increased to 22.9% compared to 21.8% in the prior year.

Net income increased to $42.0 million, or 97.4%.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $2.21 from $1.12, or 97.3%.

Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “For over a year, our Team Partners have continued to put forth tremendous efforts in the face of the many obstacles created by the pandemic. They have worked extremely hard to take care of each other and our customers during these challenging times and I want to personally thank them for their extraordinary performance.”

Segment Reporting Highlights

Core Laundry Operations

Revenues for the quarter increased 5.3% to $409.0 million primarily driven by the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacting our customers’ operations and wearer levels in the prior year comparable period. This increase was partially offset by a large direct sale of $20.1 million also in the prior year.

Operating margin increased to 11.2% from 5.1%. The increase was primarily driven by several items affecting our prior year comparable period, including the impact of the decline in rental revenues on our cost structure, higher cost of revenues related to the large $20.1 million direct sale, higher bad debt expense and additional costs the Company incurred responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specialty Garments

Revenues for the quarter were $38.2 million, an increase of 5.7%. This increase was primarily due to growth in our cleanroom operations as well as growth in European nuclear operations.

Operating margin increased to 21.7% from 17.6% a year ago. This increase was primarily due to lower merchandise costs and bad debt expense as percentage of revenue as well as costs incurred in the prior year responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. These benefits were partially offset by higher healthcare and payroll-related costs as a percentage of revenue.

Specialty Garments consists of nuclear decontamination and cleanroom operations, and its results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $535.0 million as of May 29, 2021.

The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of May 29, 2021.

In the third fiscal quarter of 2021, the Company did not purchase any shares of common stock under its previously announced $100.0 million stock repurchase program. As of May 29, 2021, the Company had repurchased a total of 368,117 shares of common stock for a total of $61.8 million under the program.

Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 were 19.1 million and 19.0 million shares, respectively.

Financial Outlook

Mr. Sintros continued, “Based on our results to date as well as our outlook for the remainder of the year, we now expect our revenues for fiscal 2021 to be between $1.810 billion and $1.817 billion and fully diluted earnings per share to be between $7.80 and $8.00. Increased business activity from a recovering economy is a welcome sight. However, as we look forward to fiscal 2022, we do expect our margins to be pressured by the current inflationary environment as well as a rebound of certain costs that trended lower during the pandemic.”

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Thirteen weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

May 30, 2020 Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 30, 2020 Revenues $ 464,323 $ 445,518 $ 1,360,940 $ 1,375,516 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 286,605 303,223 851,860 893,961 Selling and administrative expenses (1) 96,976 88,405 279,008 272,013 Depreciation and amortization 26,583 26,182 79,178 77,612 Total operating expenses 410,164 417,810 1,210,046 1,243,586 Operating income 54,159 27,708 150,894 131,930 Other (income) expense: Interest income, net (671 ) (1,054 ) (2,102 ) (5,590 ) Other expense, net 348 1,556 513 2,623 Total other (income) expense, net (323 ) 502 (1,589 ) (2,967 ) Income before income taxes 54,482 27,206 152,483 134,897 Provision for income taxes 12,466 5,921 35,986 30,690 Net income $ 42,016 $ 21,285 $ 116,497 $ 104,207 Income per share – Basic: Common Stock $ 2.31 $ 1.17 $ 6.42 $ 5.73 Class B Common Stock $ 1.85 $ 0.94 $ 5.13 $ 4.58 Income per share – Diluted: Common Stock $ 2.21 $ 1.12 $ 6.12 $ 5.46 Income allocated to – Basic: Common Stock $ 35,270 $ 17,871 $ 97,792 $ 87,519 Class B Common Stock $ 6,746 $ 3,414 $ 18,705 $ 16,688 Income allocated to – Diluted: Common Stock $ 42,016 $ 21,285 $ 116,497 $ 104,207 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic: Common Stock 15,238 15,255 15,238 15,285 Class B Common Stock 3,643 3,643 3,643 3,643 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted: Common Stock 19,051 18,995 19,041 19,074

(1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company’s property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) May 29, 2021 August 29, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 535,005 $ 474,838 Receivables, net 200,136 190,916 Inventories 120,337 106,269 Rental merchandise in service 168,234 154,278 Prepaid taxes 9,264 7,115 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,171 35,918 Total current assets 1,070,147 969,334 Property, plant and equipment, net 606,663 582,470 Goodwill 429,762 424,844 Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net 85,910 85,536 Deferred income taxes 553 522 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 40,423 42,710 Other assets 102,463 93,611 Total assets $ 2,335,921 $ 2,199,027 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 69,553 $ 64,035 Accrued liabilities 155,729 132,965 Accrued taxes — 527 Operating lease liabilities, current 13,002 12,569 Total current liabilities 238,284 210,096 Long-term liabilities: Accrued liabilities 133,417 132,820 Accrued and deferred income taxes 91,066 85,721 Operating lease liabilities 27,955 29,261 Total liabilities 490,722 457,898 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock 1,524 1,525 Class B Common Stock 364 364 Capital surplus 87,545 86,645 Retained earnings 1,778,212 1,684,565 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,446 ) (31,970 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,845,199 1,741,129 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,335,921 $ 2,199,027

Detail of Operating Results

(Unaudited)

Revenues

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

May 30, 2020 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 409,031 $ 388,411 20,620 5.3 % Specialty Garments 38,236 36,163 2,073 5.7 % First Aid 17,056 20,944 (3,888 ) (18.6 )% Consolidated total $ 464,323 $ 445,518 $ 18,805 4.2 %





(In thousands, except percentages) Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 30, 2020 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 1,200,456 $ 1,216,901 $ (16,445 ) (1.4 )% Specialty Garments 111,592 105,545 6,047 5.7 % First Aid 48,892 53,070 (4,178 ) (7.9 )% Consolidated total $ 1,360,940 $ 1,375,516 $ (14,576 ) (1.1 )%

Operating Income

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

May 30, 2020 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 45,634 $ 19,691 $ 25,943 131.8 % Specialty Garments 8,300 6,380 1,920 30.1 % First Aid 225 1,637 (1,412 ) (86.3 )% Consolidated total $ 54,159 $ 27,708 $ 26,451 95.5 %





(In thousands, except percentages) Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 30, 2020 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 129,870 $ 111,856 $ 18,014 16.1 % Specialty Garments 20,693 15,886 4,807 30.3 % First Aid 331 4,188 (3,857 ) (92.1 )% Consolidated total $ 150,894 $ 131,930 $ 18,964 14.4 %

Operating Margin

Thirteen weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

May 30, 2020 Core Laundry Operations 11.2 % 5.1 % Specialty Garments 21.7 % 17.6 % First Aid 1.3 % 7.8 % Consolidated total 11.7 % 6.2 %





Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 30, 2020 Core Laundry Operations 10.8 % 9.2 % Specialty Garments 18.5 % 15.1 % First Aid 0.7 % 7.9 % Consolidated total 11.1 % 9.6 %

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 116,497 $ 104,207 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 79,178 77,612 Amortization of deferred financing costs 85 84 Share-based compensation 5,193 4,617 Accretion on environmental contingencies 336 403 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 740 694 Deferred income taxes 2,025 81 Other (199 ) 36 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables, less reserves (7,657 ) 4,517 Inventories (13,871 ) (3,570 ) Rental merchandise in service (12,169 ) 23,900 Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets 5,433 3,669 Accounts payable 4,019 (17,846 ) Accrued liabilities 11,636 5,246 Prepaid and accrued income taxes (3,723 ) 1,782 Net cash provided by operating activities 187,523 205,432 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (7,128 ) (41,098 ) Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs (96,645 ) (91,155 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 551 261 Net cash used in investing activities (103,222 ) (131,992 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of deferred financing costs (822 ) — Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards 3 75 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,003 ) (3,423 ) Repurchase of Common Stock (9,534 ) (21,745 ) Payment of cash dividends (13,610 ) (11,159 ) Net cash used in financing activities (27,966 ) (36,252 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 3,832 (1,276 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 60,167 35,912 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at beginning of period 474,838 385,341 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at end of period $ 535,005 $ 421,253

