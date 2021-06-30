Guess & Co. Corporation to Lead Revitalization of Rural America

OSAGE BEACH, Mo., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guess & Co. Corporation is poised to lead the revitalization of Rural America. The company began planning rural revitalization strategies in 2018. Further research solidified the company’s commitment to revitalizing rural communities in 2019. In 2020, Guess & Co. Corporation moved its principal office from Miami, Florida to Osage Beach, Missouri to be based in the Midwest and in a rural community. “We firmly believe in Rural America and its future,” said Jerry D. Guess, chairman, CEO, and president of Guess & Co. Corporation. The company has over 60% of its resources focused on rural communities and plans to invest significantly in rural communities in coming years. Guess & Co. Corporation launched a non-profit organization to advocate and support the revitalization of rural communities, the Rural America Revitalization Council, Inc.



Guess & Co. Corporation is positioned to become the undisputed leader in rural energy, rural health care, rural technology, and rural real estate. The company is providing micro-grids for renewable energy, developing mega rural hospitals to increase health care access, providing remote data centers and cloud solutions to increase broadband access, and is developing master planned Class A developments that will become smart cities on land that was previously vacant in rural towns, and the company will incorporate these developments as new municipalities resulting in economic development and population growth. The company is putting strategic partnerships together to pursue immediate opportunities in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and North Carolina for revitalization of rural communities. Guess & Co. Corporation is led by Jerry D. Guess, the company’s founder, chairman, CEO, and president. Mandy L. Hall, who is shareholder, chief corporate officer, secretary, and treasurer is overseeing the development of strategic partnerships for the company. “As the Biden Administration plans for major infrastructure spending, we are confident that rural communities will be beneficiaries of significant investments that will improve their quality of life and Guess & Co. Corporation will be at the forefront of facilitating the revitalization supported by the federal government,” said Jerry D. Guess.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is a diversified energy, health care, technology, and real estate company that is focused on revitalizing and serving Rural America. Our company is positioning itself to become the undisputed market leader in rural energy, rural health care, rural technology, and rural real estate. As a Midwestern-based company, we are in the heart of Rural America. Guess & Co. Corporation is also a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Osage Beach, Missouri. Our company operates in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and North Carolina. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

