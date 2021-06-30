Global Personal Care Packaging Market Report 2020-2026

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Care Packaging Market, Forecast to 2026 - Demand for Sustainable Materials is Powering the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis indicates that the global personal care packaging market is slated to register moderate single-digit growth of about 3.3% in terms of revenue during the period of 2019 to 2026.

The analysis quantifies global consumption of personal care packaging and analyzes the impact of key trends, including the proliferation of e-Commerce and evolving consumer preferences that are expected to influence demand for personal care products and by extension for the packaging they arrive in.



The COVID-19 pandemic and entailing economic downturn will have a marked impact on short-term demand, especially for discretionary personal care packaging products. Applications such as perfumes, color cosmetics, men's grooming, and sun care, in particular, are slated to register a plunge in 2020. However, heightened focus on personal hygiene amidst the pandemic is expected to drive demand for essential personal care products, particularly soaps and sanitizers.



On the whole, the personal care products sector is expected to witness relatively faster growth in developing countries due to urbanization, increasing disposable income, proliferation of e-Commerce, and a shift in spending habits. Another key driver of market growth in both developed and developing markets is increasing preference for premium personal care products. A steady rise in premiumization involves use of higher value packaging, for instance, glass-based packaging that will replace plastics in high-end cosmetics and skin care products.



Considering the robust rise in consumer preference for safer, natural/organic ingredients, the market incumbents increasingly focus on offering eco-friendly packaging to reiterate their resolve toward sustainability. The surge in preference for value-added, functional, yet sustainable packaging products such as reusable/refillable packaging, bio-based packaging, and recyclable mono-material packaging that improves recyclability is increasingly witnessed across segments and regions.



The global personal care packaging market is composed of a few large participants operating across key markets and numerous small and mid-sized companies operating at regional and domestic levels. The focus on strengthening supply capabilities and development of efficacious, sustainable solutions continues to drive collaborative product development efforts. Moreover, the incumbents have been actively engaging in vertical and horizontal integration and M&A activities to accelerate growth.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Personal Care Packaging Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Personal Care Packaging Market

Personal Care Packaging Market Scope of Analysis

Packaging Type and Applications Matrix - Personal Care Packaging Market

Key Competitors - Personal Care Packaging Market

Mega Trends Snapshot - Personal Care Packaging Market

Sustainability - Dimensions: Personal Care Packaging Market

Path to Sustainability - Key Companies: Personal Care Packaging Market

Key Growth Metrics for Personal Care Packaging Market

Packaging Type Overview - Personal Care Packaging Market

Applications Overview - Personal Care Packaging Market

Value Chain Overview - Personal Care Packaging Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Personal Care Packaging Market: North America

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Personal Care Packaging Market: Europe

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Personal Care Packaging Market: Latin America

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Personal Care Packaging Market: APAC

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Personal Care Packaging Market: MEA

8. Growth Opportunity Universe - Personal Care Packaging Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Agile Operations - Reduce Lead Times, MOQ, and Cater to Shorter Volume Requirements, Esp. from "Indie Brands", 2019

Growth Opportunity 2: Collaborative Approach toward Sustainable Product Development, 2019

Growth Opportunity 3: M&A, 2019

9. Next Steps

