U.S. Natural Dyes Market Report 2021-2026: High Competition From Synthetic Dyes & Volatile Raw Material Prices Restraining Growth

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Natural Dyes Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US natural dyes market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2020-2026.



Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US natural dyes market sets to make a comeback. The market demand expects to be driven by technological development and increased printing ink demand. The need for natural dyes is likely to stem from the increasing demand for quality, coupled with stringent government environmental regulations.

The rising awareness of the use of organic dye is growing exponentially across North America, accounting for over 34% of the market share in 2020. In North America, the US accounts for 80% of the market share, as it is home to several well-known food & beverage, textile, cosmetics, and many other industries.

The growing use of natural dyes highlights the adverse effect of synthetic materials and the wastage of water sources through traditional and conventional textile dyeing methods. South and West regions in the US expect to witness high growth during the forecast period as most manufacturing facilities are in these regions.



US Natural Dyes Market Segmentation



The US natural dyes market research report includes a detailed segmentation by source, end-user, geography. The plant-based natural dye market expects to grow at an absolute growth of over 104% between 2020 and 2026. These find the highest application in the textile sector. The use of mordants is common among plant-based dyes. Wood, stem, bark, roots, flowers, leaves, and fruits obtain from different parts of the plant are the major sources of these inks. Several drawbacks in synthetic dyes have led to the rise in demand for plant-based ones.



Natural dyes are finding increasing applications in the food and beverages segment as they can enhance the taste of food items. With the increase in health consciousness and increased awareness of synthetic colors' adverse effects, the application of organic dyes is increasing in food and beverage products. The food & beverages US natural dyes market is expected to reach USD 874 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13%.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, US Virgin Islands, Virginia, and West Virginia are the most prominent natural dyes market, which accounts for nearly 38% of the total U.S. natural dyes market. Plant-based products are gaining high traction in the region due to the growing textile and food & beverage industries. In recent years, organic cosmetics have gained increased popularity in Southern US.

Women in the region mainly use skincare products as they are healthier, skin-friendly, and offer natural benefits. Moreover, the use of natural dyes in the Southern region's paper industry is increasing fast with the presence of large paper manufacturing companies. Eastover, Georgetown, and Riverdale are the largest paper producers. Thus, the adoption of organic dyes is high and is likely to offer increased foreign natural dye companies' opportunities.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



AMA Herbal Laboratories, Sodhani biotech, Renaissance Dyeing, Wild Colours expect to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future.

Further, companies with better technical and financial resources local companies holding large shares can develop innovative products, which could pose a threat to competitors' products and make their product non-competitive or even obsolete before they can recover R&D and commercialization costs.

Most natural dye is exported from several countries to meet the demand as there are comparatively fewer vendors in the market. Most companies in the US produce synthetic dyes. With the increasing demand for natural dye, the US market is expected to provide manufacturers high potential.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Rise In Innovative Dyeing Technology

Increasing Online Presence Of Vendors

Increasing Demand From End-User Industries

Market Growth Enablers

Growing Environment-Conscious Consumers

Evolving Urban Lifestyle

Market Restraints

High Competition From Synthetic Dyes

Volatile Raw Material Prices

Prominent Vendors

Abbey Color

Pylam Products Company

Stony Creek Colors

Aurora Silk

Other Prominent Vendors

Earthues

AMA Herbal Laboratories

Chemworld International

Sodhani Biotech

Botanical Colors

Dharma Trading Co.

Long Ridge Natural Dyes

Renaissance Dyeing

Wild Colours

The Woolery

Maiwa

Organic Dyes and Pigments (ORCO)

DDW The Color House

Sensient

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vqso9