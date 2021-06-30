IVF Services Market to Outstrip $31,613.76 Million by 2027 Growing Sturdy at 11.6% CAGR - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

Pune, India, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVF Services Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “IVF Services Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Cycle Type and End User,” the IVF Services Market Size was valued at US$ 13,496.29 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 31,613.76 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2020–2027. The high procedural cost of reproductive techniques and risks associated with infertility treatment hinders the market growth.

IVF Services Market: Competition Landscape & Key Developments

Max Healthcare, Bloom IVF, CCRM Fertility., OXFORD FERTILITY, Create Health (Create Fertility), Medicover, Aevitas Fertility Clinic, BIOART Fertility Clinic, Prelude Fertility, Inc. and Gift ov life are among the key companies operating in the global IVF Services market. These leading companies are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2020, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and CCRM has announced the launch of Fertility House Calls, in the Greater Denver metro area, a new service that provides a simple, convenient way to explore fertility treatment options from home.

In March 2019, Prelude announced a partnership with Inception Fertility. The partnership made Prelude the largest fertility services provider in the U.S and added Aspire Fertility clinics to the Prelude Network.

In 2019, Europe dominated the global IVF services market and accounted for more than 35% of the market revenue. The market growth in Europe is credited to the growing number of IVF centers in the European countries, growing government support for IVF treatments. On the basis of cycle type, the IVF services market is segmented into fresh IVF cycles, thawed IVF cycles, and donor egg IVF cycles. The fresh IVF cycles segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. On the basis of end user, the IVF services market is segmented into hospitals, fertility clinics, surgical centers and clinical research institutes. The fertility centers segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

IVF or In Vitro Fertilization is a hyped reproductive technology in which the ova from woman's ovaries and the sperm sample from a male is retrieved and manually diffused externally in a laboratory glass dish. After the fertilization these fertile eggs undergo embryo culture for a few days and transferred to the same or another woman's uterus in order to establish a successful pregnancy.

According to the World Health Organization's clinical definition, infertility is the inability of an individual to achieve a healthy clinical pregnancy. Infertility can affect both sexes, men and women; however, most research on this topic focuses only on women. Fertility rates measure the average percentage of children per woman. The fertility rate is steadily declining globally, owing to various factors, such as growing trend of late marriages and increasing age-related infertility. Global fertility rates are projected to fall to 2.4 children per woman by 2030 and 2.2 children per woman by 2050. About 12% of women in the age group 15 to 44 years in the US faced difficulty getting pregnant or achieving pregnancy to term, regardless of marital status. Also, about 6.0% of married women aged 15 to 44 years in the US are incapable of getting pregnant after one year of trying (infertility). According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the US's birth rate in 2018 was estimated as 11.968 births per 1000 people, a 0.95% decline from 2017

IVF Services Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of cycle type, the fresh IVF cycles segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The advantage of a fresh embryo transfer is that it is a shorter process for getting pregnant (if the procedure is successful). In terms of end user, the fertility centers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; also, the same segment is expected to register CAGR of 12.0% in the market during the period 2020-2027.

