Indonesia Crawler Excavator Market Report 2021-2027 Featuring Major Players - Komatsu, Hitachi, Caterpillar, and Kobelco

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Indonesia Crawler Excavator Market Report



Indonesia crawler excavator market to reach a CAGR of 6.55% during the period 2018-2027



Increasing demand for crawler excavator is attributed to investments by developed countries, favorable government policies and FDIs, shifting focus toward domestic manufacturing and upcoming industrial developments in the mining and construction industries are major drivers in the market.



The report considers the present scenario of the Indonesia crawler excavator market in Indonesia and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with segment analysis of the Indonesia crawler excavator market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT

Manufacturers are making operational advances in their excavator motors, hydraulic systems, structures, tracks, and cab construction to improve fuel efficiency and competitiveness.

Due to intense competition in technology and design, excavator makers are marketing their devices vigorously focused on technologically innovative features and a wide variety of attachments.

OEMs are focused on integrating sensor solutions for driver assistance and decreased equipment downtime which would cut down the additional cost. Thus, in the coming years, such critical operating factors are likely to play an instrumental role in optimizing demand and sales

Indonesia's crawler excavator market by agriculture is expected to reach 1,493 units by 2027.

The overall impact on component import will result in indigenous establishments of spare part/component facilities to beat future uncertainties related to supply chain disruptions in scenarios such as COVID.

INDONESIA CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET - VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Komatsu, Hitachi, Caterpillar, and Kobelco are major heavy equipment manufacturers in the Indonesia Crawler Excavator Market.

Some Japanese manufacturers are also considering moving their activities to Indonesia, which will result in increased competition in the Indonesia crawler excavator market. Caterpillar strategizes to deliver high-quality power systems and machines by focusing on the implementation of defect-free initiatives across the company. Volvo distributes its construction equipment In Indonesia through PT Indotruck Utama.



Major Vendors

Komatsu

Hitachi

Caterpillar

Kobelco

Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE)

Doosan Excavator

Volvo Construction Equipment

JCB

SANY

Other Prominent Vendors

Sumitomo Construction Machinery

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

LeeBoy

Kubota Machinery

Ingersoll Rand

Liebherr Group

