GOLFTEC Training Centers Named To Golf Digest’s Best Clubfitters in America for 2021-2022

Denver, CO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLFTEC, the world leader in golf improvement and club fitting, named to Golf Digest’s 2021-22 list of Best Clubfitter’s in America.

46 GOLFTEC Training Centers have been named to Golf Digest’s Best Clubfitters in America list for 2021-22. In a repeat appearance on the list, GOLFTEC was recognized along with other top clubfitters across the country. This recognition continues a nationwide trend of GOLFTEC being named a Top Fitter by Golf.com, Callaway, Mizuno and PING.

GOLFTEC’s enhanced custom club fitting program is a tour-like fitting experience combining swing characteristics with ball flight data to help identify optimal golf equipment for each student. An array of clubhead/shaft options are available to perfectly match players of any skill level with the clubs that best meet their needs. According to data GOLFTEC has collected, 75% of golfers who experienced a fitting at their local GOLFTEC Training Center, saw an increase in total distance and 19% of students increased total distance by more than 33 yards.

“The GOLFTEC fitting experience rivals anyone in the business,” says Nick Clearwater, Vice President of Instruction and a 2019/2020 Best Teacher In Your State winner. “We have the clubhead and shaft selection needed for the best fit for your game, but all of those combinations of clubheads and shafts are not the most critical element. Being fit by an experienced and professional Coach will help you make the best buying decision for you. A professional Coach can help you best understand if your equipment is holding you back, or if the problems lie in your swing, or a combination of both. You cannot get that service anywhere else.”

In 2020 GOLFTEC gave over 38,000 club fittings in over 200 locations worldwide. Every club fitting is performed by a highly trained and certified Coach who has completed GTU, GOLFTEC’s Training University. In order to graduate from GTU, a coach must pass an array of tests and score no lower than 90%. Furthermore, each coach must also be certified by each individual club manufacturer that can be found at a GOLFTEC. These include Callaway, PING, Mizuno, TaylorMade, Titleist, and in some Centers, Cobra, Cleveland and Edel.

Golf Digest’s complete list of Top Clubfitters in America for 2021-2022 is available on their website.

