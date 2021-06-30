Genasys Inc. Receives $3.0 Million in LRAD® Domestic and International Security Orders

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced $3.0 million in domestic and international LRAD systems orders. The LRAD systems will be used for public safety, border, homeland, and commercial security applications in the United States, African countries, and other nations.



"Escalating international border incursions and homeland security threats are increasing the demand for LRAD systems and integrations," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. "U.S. and international public safety agencies are using LRAD's exceptional long-range communication and unique capabilities to de-escalate dangerous situations, protect civilians, and safeguard officers."

"An increasing number of countries in our region face intensifying public safety challenges," said Peter Ayre, Vice President of Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia Business Development for Genasys Inc. "Genasys systems provide solutions for many of the pervasive law enforcement, border, and homeland security issues in these nations."

The Company also announced that Mr. Mansour Karam has been appointed Director of Business Development for Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa to address the growing regional demand for LRAD systems and Genasys mass notification solutions.

Fluent in Arabic, French and English, Mr. Karam served as Motorola Solutions' Regional Channel Director in the Middle East from 2019 – 2021, and Senior Channel Sales Manager from 2012 - 2019. He grew Motorola Solutions' distribution channel network from 64 to 112 partners, and secured, signed, and delivered major business deals in the Utilities, Governments, and Oil & Gas sectors. From 2010 – 2012, Mr. Karam was Senior Radio Sales Engineer for Saudi Ericsson Communication.

