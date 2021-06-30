Via Licensing Announces New Wireless Patent Licensing Participant

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via Licensing Corporation, the collaborative licensing leader, today announced the expansion of its industry-leading multi-generational (3G/4G/5G) wireless patent licensing platform to include Google LLC as a licensee.



“Companies looking to deploy the latest wireless standards appreciate the efficiency and ease of doing business with Via’s comprehensive licensing programs,” said Joe Siino, President of Via Licensing. “Via helps accelerate adoption of these important technology standards by balancing the needs of the various global ecosystem participants.”

Via’s multi-generational multi-party patent licensing program offers product manufacturers a fair, transparent and cost-effective license to all of our licensors’ wireless standard essential patents, and offers innovators an efficient solution to obtain a fair return for their investment in innovation.

About Via Licensing Corporation

Via Licensing Corporation is a global intellectual property solutions provider dedicated to enabling innovation in partnership with technology companies, entertainment companies and universities around the world. Via develops and manages licensing programs on behalf of highly innovative companies in markets such as audio, wireless, broadcast, and automotive. Via is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dolby Laboratories, Inc., a company with more than 50 years of experience in innovation. For more information about Via, please visit www.via-corp.com.

