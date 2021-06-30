Allogene Therapeutics Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for ALLO-605, the First TurboCAR™ T Cell Therapy, for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Phase 1 IGNITE Dose Escalation Trial of ALLO-605 Initiated in Q2 2021



ALLO-605 is the Third Prong of the Company’s Clinical Strategy to Target BCMA for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma

TurboCARTM Technology Provides Selective, Programmable Cytokine Signaling Designed to Improve Function and Potency of AlloCAR T™ Cells



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to ALLO-605, the Company’s next-generation AlloCAR T therapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA granted Fast Track designation based on the potential of ALLO-605 to address the unmet need for patients who have failed other standard multiple myeloma therapies. The Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the IGNITE trial evaluating ALLO-605 was initiated in Q2 2021.

ALLO-605 is the Company’s first TurboCAR™ clinical candidate. TurboCAR is a proprietary, next generation platform technology based upon programmable cytokine signaling designed to improve the function and potency of AlloCAR T™ cells. These properties may also enable CAR T therapy to succeed in solid tumors and increase efficacy in hematologic malignancies. Preclinical results from the ALLO-605 study were presented in a poster session at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting in December of 2020.

“We are very pleased with the continued momentum of our anti-BCMA portfolio for patients with multiple myeloma and look forward to making allogeneic CAR T therapy a potential option for these patients,” said Rafael Amado, M.D., Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer. “With studies now underway for ALLO-715 alone and in combination with a gamma secretase inhibitor, as well as ALLO-605 as our next generation CAR T, we are taking an aggressive three-pronged approach aimed at exploring the unique attributes of AlloCAR T therapies for patients with rapidly progressing disease.”



Initial results from the Phase 1 UNIVERSAL study of ALLO-715 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma were presented at an oral session of the ASH annual meeting in December 2020. In April 2021, ALLO-715 was granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation by the FDA. Separately, the UNIVERSAL study began enrolling patients in the first half of 2021 to evaluate ALLO-715 in combination with SpringWorks Therapeutics’ investigational gamma secretase inhibitor, nirogacestat.

Fast Track is designed to accelerate the development and review of treatments for serious and life-threatening diseases where no treatment exists or where the treatment in discovery may be better than what is currently available.

About ALLO-605

ALLO-605 is a next-generation AlloCAR T investigational therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and other BCMA-positive malignancies. This study uses ALLO-647, Allogene's proprietary monoclonal antibody (mAb), as a part of its differentiated lymphodepletion regimen. ALLO-605 incorporates Allogene’s proprietary TurboCAR technology, which allows for cytokine activation signaling to be engineered selectively into CAR T cells. Preclinical results with ALLO-605 were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting in December 2020. In June 2021, ALLO-605 was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the potential treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

