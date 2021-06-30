GD Entertainment & Technology’s (GDET) Launches Dual Crypto™ Dreamcard, The World’s First-to-Market Multifunctional Crypto/Fiat Debit Card

Fort Lee, New Jersey, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC Pink: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”) (https://gdetco.com), a Company focused on high growth industries related to the Crypto Space, is pleased to announce that it has officially launched its Dual Crypto™ Dreamcard, the world’s first Crypto/Fiat Dual Debit/Credit Card, containing a dual-chip and issued as a notably sleek polished metal card.

The dual chip allows the user to carry their Crypto in “Cold Storage”, while simultaneously connecting to their wallet, with instant access use via the Fiat function of their Dual Crypto™ Dreamcard.

GDET’s Dual Crypto™ Dreamcard allows a user secure access to multiple accounts everywhere they go. Cryptocurrency is a rapidly growing space with an ever-increasing number of vendors and venues willing to accept it, and our Dual Crypto™ Dreamcard is both first-to-market and right on time for a burgeoning demand for this type of functionality.”

As well, GDET has re-designed its DreamCard website, www.dreamcard.cc This site allows a user to swap out securely their plastic debit or credit card for a high-quality card, available in lustrous metal colors with several design options, or flaunt-worthy 24-karat gold designs based on user preferences.

GO METAL WITH $GDET DREAMCARD:

https://youtu.be/KhwsglXus2g

The website allows the user to choose card colors, designs, or in some circumstances, DreamCard staff will allow the user to create an original design and utilize it on the Card. The process is safe, easy to follow, user friendly, and becoming popular among and array of demographics.

As part of a highly targeted branding initiative, GDET’s Dreamcard has designed a prototype card for the MGM Grand Casino and will be pitch this through a hired Casino Consultant. As well, charities are prime targets of the Company’s Marketing Strategy, as they have hundreds of donors that are likely to use a card designed just for that Charity, can donate as the Card is re-loaded. In addition, the Company has identified effective branding for Internet Influencers who can design an image that represents them and sell the card to their fans, with GDET receiving a percentage of each card sold.

Adams states, “We are proud to be part of the Crypto explosion into the mainstream venues, we are designing this card to utilized in a number of markets and from our test marketing thus far, overwhelmed with the response.”

“I’m new to the GDET family; had a few bumps Corporately, but I’m here to serve the shareholders and build GDET in a variety of Crypto Platforms and wish to thank all existing shareholders and welcome the new ones hopefully for a good crypto ride for years to come.”

About GDET:

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products worldwide. The company currently has one operating subsidiary, DreamCard, a high-end metal card that personalizes debit and credit cards for a fee, allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state-of the-art online platform, and also customizes Specialty Cards for the Customer Loyalty and Affinity Networks. Dreamcard simply takes an existing debit or credit card and transfer its data and EMV chip into a new metal, 24karat or Stainless-Steel card of the cardholders design and ships it to the holder. DreamCard in a secure seamless transaction. The Company redesigned and relaunched the website in July 2020, www.Dreamcard.cc with a completely improved back-end business portal which makes the User experience much friendlier and more streamlined. The Company markets to the business enterprises that promote commerce to members with a VIP card to accent the importance of member. Casinos and Affinity Networks are our largest consumers.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact:

347.837.0626

Preya@gdet.co

https://gdetco.com





