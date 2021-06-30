JAGGAER Works with Siram to Build a New e-Procurement Platform

MILAN, Italy, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the globally active provider of spend management software, has supported Siram – a leading company in Italy for the optimized management of environmental resources, energy, water and waste in pursuit of the circular economy – with the launch of the new sourcing platform for the management and online negotiation of purchases.



This forms a part of the company’s agile transformation plan and it extends the digital functionalities in e-procurement that were completed at the end of 2020. It is an innovative platform which, thanks to its unique characteristics, has made it possible to streamline e-procurement processes and make them more efficient, from supplier qualification to the management of sourcing initiatives for the choice of suppliers. The Supplier Portal will henceforth be the official means of communication and interaction between Siram and all of its partners and suppliers, thereby strengthening its existing relationships, expanding know-how in the supply chain, and consolidating transparency over the purchasing processes.

“We started in the summer of 2020 with the need to digitize and streamline the management of the supplier pool and the objectives of maximum transparency and accuracy,” commented Maurizio Stanca, Chief Procurement Officer, Siram.

“We are very satisfied with the work we have done together in these months” commented Fabio Moretti, Account Director with JAGGAER Italia. “Siram’s great attention to innovation and digitalization, which permeates its entire approach to business in all its aspects, immediately allowed us to establish a relationship of great trust in which it was easy to start a process of developing and optimizing procurement processes. Clear and shared objectives, the identification of complexities and a harmonious approach to the tasks have resulted in the completion of a project with great mutual satisfaction within a very few weeks, as evidenced by the increasingly widespread use of the platform by Siram staff and suppliers.”

“We are a complex company, with four distinct legal entities and numerous business units, with different needs, even for example in the mere qualification of suppliers. JAGGAER One has enabled us to have advanced management of the supplier base and of the purchasing processes segmented according to the specific needs of each internal BU. To this first, fundamental step, we then added the sourcing modules for the advanced management of tenders and their negotiation. Thanks to its unique features, which can be fully integrated with existing business systems, such as our Oracle ERP, the JAGGAER suite has proved to be the most complete, flexible and reliable solution available on the market,” Stanca added.

There are already 400 internal users who today access, with different permissions depending on the corporate role, the JAGGAER ONE portal: a user base that has been expanding over the months by extending the use of applications to a growing number of functions.

