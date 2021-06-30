Indegene refreshes its brand to align with its purpose - To enable healthcare organizations be future ready

PRINCETON, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a technology-led healthcare solutions provider, today announced its new brand expression, aligned with its purpose to enable healthcare organizations be future ready.

The healthcare industry’s mission has been tested and proven to its limits in the last year. In a short span of time, healthcare organizations developed life-saving products, while pivoting to a digital-first operating model. Indegene played a key role in this transformation.

Its deep industry expertise is paramount to enable a bold vision for healthcare organizations. Its fit-for-purpose technology is vital to accelerate business and health outcomes. And its agile operating model is crucial to adapt to an ever-changing world. The three capabilities together enable healthcare organizations become ready for the future.

That is why Indegene’s purpose is –

To enable healthcare organizations be future ready

Manish Gupta, Cofounder and CEO, Indegene said, “From our founding days, we focused on building an organization dedicated to healthcare and one that modernizes its operating practices. We believed technology is important to enable outcomes and our team thought of use cases that were often ahead of the times. Even then, we wanted to enable healthcare organizations be ready for the future. Our brand purpose is a natural articulation of our founding principles.”

Indegene’s new logo and brand expression reflects who it truly is - a technology-led healthcare solutions provider. It represents the convergence of healthcare and technology. It stands for the coming together of modern practices in healthcare operations, while retaining the best of the traditional ones. Together, these drive the industry towards future readiness. Every time Indegene’s customers, partners and employees experience the FRH (Future Ready Healthcare) mark, they know they have Indegene’s deep industry expertise and technology coming together to enable their future readiness. Indegene’s brand is simple, contemporary and energetic - just like its team.

Indegene’s technology platforms are now branded NEXT. These contextualize Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to scale healthcare outcomes in a non-linear way. They also use disruptive technologies such as Natural Language Generation (NLG), Graph Model and Machine-In-The-Loop to create the next generation of fit-for-purpose applications across the clinical, medical and commercial phases of the product life cycle.

Finally, Indegene also announced a platform to host strategic and operational conversations amongst industry leaders on the future of the industry. The platform, called Future Ready Healthcare orchestrates inspiring conversations and thought-provoking content from healthcare leaders to build transformation capabilities and culture. It can be accessed freely at www.futurereadyhealthcare.com

To read inspiring stories of how Indegene helped some of the leading healthcare organizations be future ready, please visit www.indegene.com



About Indegene

Indegene is a technology-led healthcare solutions provider. It combines deep industry expertise with fit-for-purpose technology in an agile and scalable operating model. Many of the leading, global healthcare organizations rely on Indegene to deliver effective and efficient clinical, medical and commercial outcomes every day. From strategy to execution, Indegene enables healthcare organizations be future ready. To learn more about how Indegene delivers on its purpose, please visit www.indegene.com

