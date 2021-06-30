China Enteral Nutrition Market 2021: Sales Fell to CNY1.155 Billion in 2020 Due to COVID-19 - Forecast to 2025

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on China's Enteral Nutrition Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the analysis, the sales value of Enteral Nutrition in China has grown steadily year by year from 2016 to 2019. In 2020, due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the hospital's overall diagnosis and treatment services, the sales value of Enteral Nutrition in China fell slightly, reached CNY1.155 billion in 2020. The CAGR of the sales value of Enteral Nutrition is about 6.5% from 2016 to 2020 in China.

By 2020, in addition to Niudi Xiya Pharmaceutical (Wuxi) Co.,ltd., there are Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH, Fresenius Kabi Huarui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Abbott Laboratories BV, and Milupa GmnH & Co KG and other 8 manufacturers in China's Enteral Nutrition market.



The analyst expects that with the effective relief of the COVID-19 epidemic, the sales of Enteral Nutrition in the Chinese market will have a restorative growth from 2021 to 2025. In addition, Enteral Nutrition is widely used clinically. With the improvement and popularization of medical services in China, the demand for Enteral Nutrition will continue to increase, so the sales of Enteral Nutrition in China will maintain a growing trend.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's Enteral Nutrition market

Sales value of China's Enteral Nutrition 2016-2020

Competitive landscape of China's Enteral Nutrition market

Prices of Enteral Nutrition in China

Prices of Enteral Nutrition in China by regions and manufacturers

Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's Enteral Nutrition market

Prospect of China's Enteral Nutrition market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Enteral Nutrition

1.1 Indications for Enteral Nutrition

1.2 Development of Enteral Nutrition in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Enteral Nutrition in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Enteral Nutrition sales in China



2 Sales of Enteral Nutrition in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Enteral Nutrition

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Enteral Nutrition

2.3 Sales of Enteral Nutrition by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Suspension

2.3.2 Oral Powder

2.3.3 Oral Emulsion



3 Analysis of Major Enteral Nutrition Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Enteral Nutrition Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Niudi Xiya Pharmaceutical (Wuxi) Co.,ltd.

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of PEPTISON (Niudi Xiya Pharmaceutical (Wuxi) Co.,ltd.'s Enteral Nutrition) in China

3.3 Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH

3.4 Fresenius Kabi Huarui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.5 Abbott Laboratories BV

3.6 Milupa GmnH & Co KG



4 Prices of Enteral Nutrition for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Niudi Xiya Pharmaceutical (Wuxi) Co.,ltd. (PEPTISON)

4.2 Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH (FRESUBIN)

4.3 Fresenius Kabi Huarui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (FRESUBIN DIABETES, FRESUBIN 750MCT, Ruineng)

4.4 Abbott Laboratories BV (JEVITY)

4.5 Milupa GmnH & Co KG(NUTRISON)



5 Prospect of Chinese Enteral Nutrition Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Enteral Nutrition Market Development

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

