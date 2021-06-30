Global Product Engineering Services Market to Reach $1.4 Trillion by 2027

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Product Engineering Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032677/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Product & Component Design, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$626.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Process Engineering segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $243.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR

- The Product Engineering Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$243.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$316.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

- Maintenance, Repair & Operations Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR

- In the global Maintenance, Repair & Operations segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$120.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$178.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$196.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Accenture

Alten Group

Altran

AVL List GmbH

Bitcomm Technologies

Capgemini

Cognizant

Cygnet Infotech

eInfochips

EPAM Systems, Inc.

Genpact

Happiest Minds

Harman International

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

ITC Infotech India Ltd.

Lightbend, Inc.

Luxoft

Nexient

Pactera Edge

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Trigent Software, Inc.

Volansys Technologies

Wipro Limited







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Product Engineering Services

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Product &

Component Design by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Product & Component Design

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Product & Component

Design by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Process

Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Process Engineering by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Engineering by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Maintenance,

Repair & Operations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Maintenance, Repair &

Operations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Maintenance, Repair &

Operations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Service

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Service Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Service Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Large Enterprises

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for SMEs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process

Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Product Engineering Services

by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process

Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product & Component Design, Process Engineering,

Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Product Engineering

Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other

Verticals, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and

IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Product Engineering Services

by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals,

Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and IT &

Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive &

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Product Engineering

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Product Engineering Services

by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Service Type - Product & Component

Design, Process Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations

and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process

Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product & Component Design, Process Engineering,

Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI,

Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive & Transportation,

Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other

Verticals, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and

IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive &

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises

and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Service Type - Product & Component

Design, Process Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations

and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process

Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product & Component Design, Process Engineering,

Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI,

Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive & Transportation,

Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other

Verticals, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and

IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive &

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises

and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Service Type - Product & Component

Design, Process Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations

and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process

Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product & Component Design, Process Engineering,

Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI,

Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive & Transportation,

Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other

Verticals, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and

IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive &

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises

and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Service Type - Product & Component

Design, Process Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations

and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process

Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product & Component Design, Process Engineering,

Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI,

Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive & Transportation,

Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other

Verticals, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and

IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive &

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises

and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Service Type - Product & Component

Design, Process Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations

and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process

Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product & Component Design, Process Engineering,

Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI,

Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive & Transportation,

Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other

Verticals, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and

IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive &

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises

and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Service Type - Product & Component

Design, Process Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations

and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process

Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product & Component Design, Process Engineering,

Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI,

Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive & Transportation,

Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other

Verticals, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and

IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive &

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises

and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Service Type - Product & Component

Design, Process Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations

and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process

Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product & Component Design, Process Engineering,

Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI,

Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive & Transportation,

Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other

Verticals, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and

IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive &

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Product

Engineering Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises

and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Product Engineering

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process

Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Product Engineering Services

by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process

Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales



