Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2021 Wisdom of Crowds Enterprise Performance Management Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2021 Flagship Enterprise Performance Management Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. The 7th edition Flagship Enterprise Performance Management Market Study is the company’s broad assessment of the enterprise performance management (EPM) market, providing a comprehensive look at key user trends, attitudes, and intentions.



The report examines overall importance of EPM, adoption trends, implementation and sourcing strategies, planning priorities, and use of rolling forecasts. It also includes an analysis of EPM and data-driven decision-making, as well as the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on EPM.

According to the 2021 report, enterprise performance management remains an important technology. Fifty-one percent of respondents are currently using EPM with 25% of respondents rating it as critically important – up from 2020.

“The top three planning priorities in 2021 are financial budgets, cash-flow forecasting, and headcount planning,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these capabilities have been critical in helping organizations successfully navigate through a very challenging time.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

