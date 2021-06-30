PKT Enables Anyone To Monetize Unused Internet Bandwidth

Paris, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - PKT (https://pkt.cash/), the world’s first blockchain that pays people for contributing unused internet bandwidth, has released its technology roadmap. Notable technologies include a VPN marketplace with a minimum cost of free, the ability to issue NFTs without gas fees, and access to the internet without needing to pay a traditional Internet Service Provider (ISP). Typically internet users pay an ISP to access the internet, which is often expensive and sometimes has a data cap. Instead, PKT pays users PKT Cash ($PKT) every 60 seconds to connect bandwidth to the PKT Network. PKT will enable people to share their internet with their neighbors in a privacy-friendly mesh network.



PKT is a decentralized, open-source blockchain project with no company, no investors, no shareholders, and no coin premine. PKT was launched to mainnet in August 2019 and is based on the Bitcoin protocol. As of June 2021, there are more than 10,000 wallets and over 200,000 CPU cores of processing power generating 25 Gbps of sustained bandwidth, with peaks over 60 Gbps.



The PKT roadmap includes its own token issuance protocol called Token Strike, which will enable anyone to create tokens and NFTs at near-zero cost and without gas fees. TokenStrike will enable bandwidth to be tokenized and transacted in micro-transactions, serving to connect underserved communities and reduce the cost of internet access.



PKT is an extension of the cjdns mesh networking protocol, created by PKT lead developer Caleb James DeLisle in 2011. Cjdns grants anyone an IPv6 address without a centralized issuer and creates an end-to-end encrypted mesh network. PKT continues the cjdns vision by incentivizing people to scale the network infrastructure.



“I am proud that we are now able to formally release the PKT roadmap. PKT is the next evolution of the cjdns project, which I have worked on for the past ten years,” said Caleb James DeLisle, Lead Developer of PKT. “While cjdns established the protocol for building mesh networks with minimal technical knowledge, PKT adds the financial component to pay for the build-out of hard infrastructure through a decentralized bandwidth marketplace. The vision is that PKT will help get the next billion people online through a faster, lower cost, more participatory internet.”



PKT is currently in Phase 2 of its 4 stage roadmap. Phase 2 focuses on use cases including a VPN marketplace, zero cost token issuance using the Token Strike protocol, and enabling microtransactions and a decentralized bandwidth trading marketplace using the Lightning Network.



PKT focuses on decentralizing the role of the internet service provider (ISP). The result is empowering millions of people worldwide to monetize their internet resources and provide the fastest and lowest price internet access to all. PKT is an internet built by the people, for the people.



For more information, please visit the official PKT Website and Telegram group.





ABOUT PKT

PKT (https://pkt.cash/) is a decentralized high-speed data network that enables anyone to monetize their unused internet bandwidth. Powered by PacketCrypt, the world’s first bandwidth-hard proof-of-work, people who connect to the PKT Network are paid in PKT Cash ($PKT) every 60 seconds. PKT provides an economic incentive for people to grow internet connectivity and infrastructure with minimal technical knowledge. As the network grows, PKT drives bandwidth demand, which in turn drives down the cost of bandwidth, increases the speed of the PKT Network, and improves internet connectivity in both urban and rural areas worldwide. PKT is an extension of the cjdns mesh networking protocol, created by PKT Lead Developer Caleb James DeLisle in 2011. PKT continues the cjdns vision by allowing anyone to share their internet and become an internet service provider (ISP).







ABOUT cjdns

Created by Caleb James DeLisle, cjdns (https://github.com/cjdelisle/cjdns) is an open-source mesh routing protocol designed to create easily configured decentralized networks while enabling an always-on end-to-end encryption and cryptographically generated IPv6 addressing without requiring a centralized issuer like a traditional ISP.