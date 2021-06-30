Relay Platform Connects to IVANS Distribution Platform

TAMPA, Fla., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS Insurance Solutions® today announced that Relay Platform (“Relay”), a property and casualty (P&C) electronic placing solution, has partnered with IVANS to connect to the IVANS Distribution Platform, the industry’s platform for commercial lines marketing and sales distribution. By connecting to IVANS Distribution Platform, Relay will expand its market reach, allowing its agencies to access a wider range of relevant commercial insurers to find the best coverage for their customers more quickly.

“Our solution is seeing rapid adoption from agents and brokers, who welcome help in navigating hardening markets,” said Eric Lough, Director of Distribution & AMS Partnerships, Relay Platform. “We already excel in lines such as Cyber, Professional Liability, and other Specialty Lines, but the reach of the IVANS Distribution Platform will take us to a whole new level by adding to our existing submit - quote - bind capabilities, and particularly so, in Small Commercial.”

IVANS Distribution Platform improves the commercial lines policy lifecycle, supporting both straight through processing as well as more complex risks that require an underwriter’s attention. The platform also identifies market appetite as part of the process to increase efficiencies and submission volume, and lower declination rates. By supporting a broad set of commercial line types, the platform provides valuable data insights for insurers and MGAs to review submission and quote details against industry benchmarks.

“Due to the time and expense necessary to maintain connections between agency technology and insurers and MGAs, distribution partners are finding new ways to expand markets that require less overhead,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “IVANS Distribution Platform will expand the lines of business that can be quickly quoted, all through a single connectivity access point, increasing Relay Platform’s value proposition to its agencies.”

The IVANS logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 33,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.