Living Security Announces CISO Advisory Board Ahead of New Platform Launch

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Living Security , a provider of security awareness software and the leader in cybersecurity human risk management, today announced the formation of its new CISO Advisory Board.



The group, made up of well-known and widely respected experts across various industries, including cybersecurity, healthcare, education, and retail, will serve as strategic advisors to the company’s leadership team, provide guidance on new innovations and help drive the company’s mission forward. It comes at an important time as Living Security prepares to unveil Unify, an unparalleled human risk management platform that will allow customers to combine training with the data and analytics needed to reduce cyber attacks and empower their employees to become security assets instead of risks.

“Unify is taking human risk management to the next level by providing real-time, actionable insights so that our clients know where security gaps already exist in their enterprise and can make informed decisions, prioritize resources, and deliver proactive interventions,” said Ashley Rose, CEO and co-founder of Living Security. “These experts are on the front lines of cybersecurity, and creating this advisory board will ensure we are developing new products and services that address our customers’ greatest needs and determine areas where we can innovate even further.”

Living Security CISO advisory board members include:

Omar Khawaja, CISO at Highmark Health;

Brian Markham, CISO at EAB Global;

Yael Nagler, Founder at Yass Partners;

Aurobindo Sundaram, Head of Information Assurance & Data Protection at RELX;

Dan Walsh, CISO at VillageMD;

Marnie Wilking, Global Head of Security, Privacy, and Technology Risk Management at Wayfair;

Sounil Yu, CISO and Head of Research at JupiterOne;

Allan Alford, CISO and CTO at TrustMAPP;

Summer Craze Fowler, CIO and CISO at Argo AI.



“Living Security has an impressive vision for protecting against human risk in cybersecurity,” Markham said. “They are approaching this persistent challenge in a way that is not only innovative but also more comprehensive and effective than other offerings on the market. I’m excited to be part of the process and work with so many impressive people in our industry.”

