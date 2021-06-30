Shoreline Adds Industry Luminaries, Amy Chang and Niall Murphy, to its Advisory Board

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoreline.io , the incident automation company, today announced the appointment of Amy Chang , current Disney and Procter & Gamble board member, and Niall Murphy , former Site Reliability Engineering leader at Microsoft and Google, to its Advisory Board. They will guide Shoreline as it disrupts the Production Operations market by enabling operators to automate the repair of incidents quickly, safely, and securely.



“Amy and Niall are stunningly accomplished executives,” said Anurag Gupta, Founder and CEO of Shoreline.io. “At Shoreline, we believe the key to better availability and reduced operator toil is eliminating incidents through automation. Both Amy and Niall have deep operating expertise and I’m grateful to have their guidance in achieving this mission.”

Amy Chang has served on the board of companies encompassing a trillion dollars in aggregate market cap. She is a current board member for Disney, Procter & Gamble, Marqeta, SambaNova, and Pragma. Previously, she served on the boards of Cisco, Splunk, and Informatica. After the acquisition of her startup Accompany by Cisco, Amy led their collaboration business, including videoconferencing, cloud calling, contact center, video device, and phones. At Google, Amy led Google Analytics, Website Optimizer, Trends, and multi-channel attribution for seven years, growing this business to serve over 86% of the entire web.

“Uptime matters – it makes the news when systems fail,” said Amy Chang. “It is top of mind for the CEOs I work with today and was a major part of my operating roles at Cisco, Accompany, and Google. I’m excited to see Shoreline go directly after incident automation to extinguish issues rather than merely providing tools for manual incident process management. I know the only way to meaningfully reduce time to repair is through automation.”

Niall Murphy is a world-renowned expert in Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), a field primarily about software-oriented approaches to operations. He led SRE for Microsoft Azure and Ads SRE for Google Ireland. At Google, his group was responsible for the infrastructure underlying 90% of company revenue; at Microsoft, his group directly or indirectly touched an even higher proportion. Niall’s books, “Site Reliability Engineering” and “The Site Reliability Workbook,” are go-to references for engineers and leaders everywhere.

“Reducing the toil of repetitive incidents is crucial as fleets grow,“ said Niall Murphy. “Shoreline makes it easier to pay that tax as you scale, and fleet-wide debugging in real-time is a powerful capability for the novel situations incident managers are faced with every day. I look forward to applying my experience managing infrastructure at scale to help Shoreline reduce on-call pain and improve availability for their customers.”

