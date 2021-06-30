GOeVisit launches mental health assessment and support

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian telehealth company GOeVisit owned by MyCare MedTech Inc. has added a mental module to its medical consultation platform. Canadians can now access a mental health assessment and be connected with a medical practitioner for diagnosis, treatment and/or referrals to other support options.

GOeVisit medical providers can assist with stress, anxiety and mild depression. This service is for initial assessment and treatment, while navigating those requiring more help to other resources.

“Canada had a mental health crisis even before the COVID-19 pandemic, with one in two Canadians experiencing mental health disorders by the time they reach 40,” said Liz Bryant, CEO of GOeVisit. “The impact of the pandemic on individuals, families, the economy and existing healthcare services has created a mental health tsunami. GOeVisit is committed to doing its part in being a part of the solution for Canadians.”

To offer support beyond the initial assessment/treatment, GOeVisit has collaborated with top medical providers and coaches in the virtual mental healthcare space, to deliver care in an innovative way.

Lightwell Therapy offers a modern way to talk therapy. Lightwell Therapy is an online platform that creates individualized programs that are tailored to the unique mental wellness goals of their patients, based on the gold standard in therapy, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT).



"We're thrilled to partner with GOeVisit to increase the accessibility of mental health support. Lightwell offers a range of evidence-based mental health services that are designed to break down the barriers that often prevent individuals from seeking help, such as cost, time constraints, and stigma. Lightwell's services are generally covered by employee health benefits," Dr. Kate Peplinskie, co-founder of Lightwell Therapy.

For patients that feel they can self-manage and conquer their anxiety or depression online, we’ve partnered with Tranquility App.

Tranquility App , is a cutting-edge online platform that offers Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) based coaching for adults with mild to moderate depression and/or anxiety.



"Mental Health has always been an underserved space within the Canadian health system, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the need for evidence-based virtual options. Tranquility is excited to collaborate with GOeVisit to help bolster their offering with our digital CBT platform, including support from trained coaches, to the many Canadians currently in need," Joel Muise, co- founder and CEO of Tranquility App.

About MyCare MedTech Inc.

MyCare MedTech Inc. is a Canadian virtual healthcare company based in Vancouver, BC that operates under the GOeVisit brand. GOeVisit can diagnose, treat and prescribe for more than 450 minor illnesses ranging from coughs, colds and flu, to general medical concerns, minor injuries and pediatric care, all through their mobile app. For more information, visit www.goevisit.com.

