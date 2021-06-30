LogicMonitor Expands AIOps Investments with Acquisition of Dexda

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based infrastructure monitoring and observability platform for enterprises and managed service providers, today announced it has acquired Dexda , a big data and machine learning predictive fault identification company. The acquisition contributes to LogicMonitor’s vision of establishing a global AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) Center of Excellence and accelerates artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enhancements across LogicMonitor’s product portfolio.



“Today’s complex, hybrid IT environments create data at an exploding pace and scale that’s too vast to be analyzed manually. Applying AI and ML to siloed infrastructure and application performance data — be it machine or services alerts or events — allows companies to automatically extract real-time insights to drive better business outcomes,” said Kevin McGibben, CEO of LogicMonitor. “Acquiring Dexda will further enhance LogicMonitor’s ability to generate automated, full-stack insights across the critical technologies modern companies depend on to deliver extraordinary employee and customer experiences.”

Dexda was founded in 2017 and is based in London. The company combines the power of big data and ML to deliver alarm management, AIOps capabilities and intelligent predictive fault detection for technology assets. Dexda’s unique cloud-based solution automates the complex process of predicting and preventing costly asset failures before they occur. Dexda’s disruptive technology finds and manages incidents quickly, linking seamlessly with service desks to provide IT operators and engineers with critical information.



“At Dexda, our vision has always been to use AI and ML to transform asset data into insights that power business growth, and LogicMonitor absolutely shares this vision,” said Patrick O’Connor, CEO and Founder of Dexda. “We’re excited to see the ways in which the Dexda team’s data science and AIOps expertise will further enhance LogicMonitor’s award-winning infrastructure monitoring and observability platform.”

The Dexda acquisition marks the second acquisition this year for LogicMonitor. The company also acquired Bay Area-based application error and performance monitoring company Airbrake in February 2021. The terms of the Dexda transaction will not be disclosed.

