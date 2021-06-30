vArmour Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour , the leading provider of Application Relationship Management (ARM) software, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) . MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats.



“Given the epidemic of breaches and cyberattacks we’ve seen across industries and essential infrastructure, as well as the U.S. government’s new commitments to work with the private sector to enact new standards, this is the perfect time to join an ecosystem where we can collaborate to build solutions that help us to move toward true zero-trust security,” said Kate Kuehn, Senior Vice President at vArmour. “We’re focused on deepening our commitment to the MISA ecosystem by enabling joint customers to achieve greater security controls through full visibility and management of application interactions. We look forward to participating in a strong technology alliance with like-minded companies through intelligence security.”

With vArmour’s solutions, Microsoft customers gain unprecedented visibility and control over user access to critical applications, solving difficult challenges such as revealing inappropriate or toxic combinations of access or discovering the blast radius of an incident. vArmour’s unique approach is designed to complement and extend existing Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions.

vArmour’s Application Controller makes zero-trust architecture achievable for organizations through the use of Application Relationship Management (ARM). Enterprises leverage ARM to understand every application across every environment—their relationships, dependencies, vulnerabilities, recovery time objectives and risk. With its API-based segmentation capabilities, the Application Controller gives organizations continuous visibility into its hybrid and multi-cloud enterprise environments—along with the ability to vet and redirect third-party attacks in real time. Earlier this year, vArmour added the Application Access & Identity Module to the Application Controller , integrating with Microsoft Azure Active Directory to support even greater control over identity and access management across the enterprise.

“Customers need to be confident that their sensitive data, employees’ identities, applications, infrastructure and endpoints are always secure,” said Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Security. “We’ve invested in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association to provide customers with more options that meet their unique security requirements.”

About vArmour

vArmour is the leading provider of Application Relationship Management. Enterprises around the world rely on vArmour to visualize and control relationships between every user, every application, and across every environment to reduce risk and increase resiliency — all without adding new agents or infrastructure. Based in Los Altos, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, NightDragon, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, SC Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.vArmour.com .