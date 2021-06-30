Crown Realty Partners Announces the Release of its 2020 ESG Report

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Realty Partners (“Crown”) announced today the release of its first annual Environmental Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report, providing comprehensive disclosures on practices, policies and objectives for 2020.



As a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm, Crown considers ESG matters at every step of the real estate investment lifecycle. The report reviews Crown’s performance in four key areas: environment, community building, talent and governance.

Crown continues to actively invest across its platform:

The team is committed to building retrofits and operational changes with a focus on the health and well-being of building occupants.

Crown invests in their team to ensure they operate safely and continue to provide excellent customer service.

Crown focuses on strengthening relationships with building occupants, including many that worked remotely during 2020.

The group gives back to local communities, by supporting organizations that make an extraordinary difference.

Crown strives to continually improve disclosures and reporting to align with best practices and frameworks.



“I am pleased to share Crown’s first annual ESG report. Sustainability and innovation remain critical to our operations; understanding our responsibility to drive change and empower our team will remain top priorities; greater transparency and disclosures will continue to guide us,” said Emily Hanna, Partner, Investments.

Crown’s 2020 ESG Report is available on our website at: https://www.crownrealtypartners.com/esg/

About Crown

Founded in 2001, Crown is an integrated commercial real estate investment and management firm focused on value-add opportunities across Canada, with over two billion dollars of real assets under management. Crown has a well-established track record, an experienced team and takes a hands-on approach to provide superior returns for investors and better workplaces for tenants.

This year, Crown launched its fifth value-add fund, CR V LP and completed its initial equity raise with $140 million of commitments from both institutional and family offices. The fund is targeting an overall size of $300 million and will be open for additional equity commitments through to the end of 2021.

For further information, please contact: