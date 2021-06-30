Supporting Indigenous Communities: Rogers #WeWearOrange Campaign Re-Launches in Support of Orange Shirt Society

English French

#WeWearOrange t-shirt campaign will raise funds to expand education on Canada’s history of residential schools



Ojibwe-artist designed orange t-shirt campaign raised $100,000 in 2020

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support Canadian education on the history and impact of our country’s residential school system and advocate for action on reconciliation, Rogers Communications today announced it has relaunched its orange t-shirt fundraising campaign to support the Orange Shirt Society . Designed by Ojibwe artist Patrick Hunter and initially commissioned by Rogers in 2020, all proceeds from sales of the t-shirt will go directly to the Orange Shirt Society, helping expand Indigenous education across Canada, and bringing greater awareness to the individual, family and community inter-generational impacts of Residential Schools.

Canadians can support the Orange Shirt Society’s educational programming by purchasing a Rogers-commissioned t-shirt starting on June 30 through TSC at tsc.ca/wewearorange . Last year through sales of the t-shirts, Canadians helped raise $100,000 – with all proceeds going to the Orange Shirt Society, and in tribute to the lives affected and lost through the residential school system, which saw more than 150,000 Indigenous youth sent away from their parents beginning in the 19th century. This year, along with net sales from the t-shirts, Rogers has made a $50,000 donation to the Residential School Survivors Society .

Canada’s history of the residential schools and the trauma it has left behind for generations of Indigenous Peoples across the country is still very much a reality. Survivors and their families continue their healing today, including author Phyllis Webstad who was sent to a residential school in 1973 when she was 6 years old. Her personal experience inspired Orange Shirt Day.

“Since launching the Orange Shirt Society back in 2013, I believe our mission and this movement has been divinely guided by our ancestors. I certainly couldn’t have foreseen the momentum that would be built across the country from our organization to support Indigenous children. What really prompted the birth of Orange Shirt Society was Canadians really looking for the next step in building Truth and Reconciliation and this continues to be increasingly significant,” said Phyllis.

The Indigenous Peoples Network (IPN), a Rogers Employee Resource Group, continues to provide ongoing support for Indigenous Peoples, both inside the organization and in the larger community. Nicole McCormick, Indigenous Chair of IPN is a passionate leader, advocate, tireless volunteer, and proud Mohawk, who urges action to bring healing and hope for Indigenous Peoples. “Today, in solidarity, we stand united. We are wearing orange to honour and remember each of the Indigenous children stolen from us too soon at residential schools across the country. When you wear your shirt, I really urge you to remember what the shirt represents. It represents children who survived unfathomable atrocities and it represents the children who did not make it home. Please continue to uncover the truth. We cannot have reconciliation before the truth,” said Nicole.

