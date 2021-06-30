Invoice2go, Leader in Account Receivables, Significantly Expands Small Business Toolkit

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invoice2go today debuted its brand new suite of tools providing entrepreneurs with software capabilities typically available only to larger corporations.



Freelancers and small businesses utilizing Invoice2go can now get paid instantly using Invoice2go Money , which allows ACH and card processing for the lowest rates in the market, keep their work organized with Projects , customer communication tools, and new accounting integrations, and win more work with Instant Websites and Reviews. Users have long been able to seamlessly send professional and customizable invoices, and can now access the full range of small business services with a subscription starting at $5.99/month.

“The self-employed account for more than 60 million professionals in the U.S. alone and contribute trillions to its economy," said Mark Lenhard, CEO of Invoice2go. "They have to constantly fight to win more business and build predictable cash-flow, especially over the past 16 months. At the same time, they have to wear multiple hats – from sales and marketing, to service delivery, to finance and payments, and back-office admin – to run their business. That’s why we exist: We offer the most straightforward tools to help small businesses streamline their work and stay in control. As digital operations become more of a necessity, Invoice2go makes running a business simple.”

A simple toolkit that gives you the control to run your business your way

Building upon its foundation as the top independent invoicing platform, Invoice2go is launching several features designed to help freelancers and small business owners:

Make getting paid seamless and say goodbye to bookkeeping

Many small businesses that lack modern banking and payments tools wait days and weeks before they can get paid by their end clients via check or bank transfer, and then spend hours doing bookkeeping to make sense of it all. With the introduction of Invoice2go Money , users can streamline invoicing, payments and banking in one place with zero or low fees. And for those facing short-term demand for additional capital, whether it be a growth spurt or seasonal slump, Invoice2go Money will offer access to short-term loans (currently being piloted with expected full rollout in late-2021).

With lots of back and forth communications with clients and employees - price negotiations, sharing of files, and scheduling challenges - small businesses have to work hard to keep things organized. Invoice2go’s Projects and Engage features streamline all communications for freelancers and small businesses, putting their best foot forward and helping them deliver world-class service. Invoice2go is also enabling integration of industry-specific mission critical software services that are typically reserved for larger organizations, all without developers or changing your current workflow. Integrated Apps is the hub for everything you need to scale your business, with initial integrations including top cloud accounting software: Intuit Quickbooks and Xero and key players in the SMB Payroll and Bookkeeping spaces to follow.

Even in 2021, establishing and maintaining an online presence is complex and time consuming, but having a website and updated listings on online marketplaces and directories is critical to success. Invoice2go’s Instant Websites allow freelancers and small businesses to establish and maintain an online presence with a few clicks using the information already in their Invoice2go account. These websites are discoverable in search engines automatically, and new leads flow directly into Invoice2go users’ client lists. The new Reviews feature automatically collects ratings and reviews from their clients that show up on an Invoice2go user’s Instant Website, and can be used for email and text-based marketing.



Starting on Invoice2go is easy - it’s free for 30 days, and from there users choose from plans ranging from $5.99 to $39.99/month and subscribe either monthly or annually. Each provides an unlimited number of team members and invoices. Invoice2go also makes accepting digital payments a breeze with simple and transparent fees ranging from 2.9% to 3.5% for card payments and free bank transfers, representing the best value in the market. Email and chat support is available in all plans with Phone support available with the Premium plan. It takes less than three minutes to get your business online and get going!

A customizable community approach to small business

Christina Waters, a baker from Florida, says, “I’m old-fashioned. I mean, I make cakes from scratch for a living. Still, it’s nice to stay in this century with new technology. We started shipping our products all over, and the paperwork began to become too much to manage. Invoice2go’s simplicity helped me avoid losing money by staying organized. I also spent a lot less time waiting on funds from customers.”

Napoleon Garcia, a specialty manufacturer from California, says, "In the very beginning when we were starting off, I needed a mobile solution. Now my business has 40 employees and a 40,000 sq ft factory, and Invoice2go has been instrumental to that growth -- features like mobile estimates, invoices, and signatures on the iPad are game-changers because you do not need a printed official document. Our company shares Apple's theory of being innovative, always making changes -- and I love that Invoice2go embodies that same mentality."

Invoice2go’s commitment to helping small business owners do what they do best includes helping underserved communities break down structural barriers that prevent them from starting and sustaining their businesses. Driving and creating inclusive communities is a core tenet of Invoice2go’s overarching mission, and the company plans to announce exciting new programs that directly support small business owners from underrepresented groups in July.

About Invoice2go

Invoice2go is a technology company that empowers freelancers and small businesses with straightforward tools that simplify their day-to-day workflow. Our software enables users to grow their client base, manage invoicing and payments, maintain financial wellness, build their brand, and much more.

Backed by Accel, Ribbit Capital, and OCV, Invoice2go is used by more than 200,000+ freelancers and small business owners in 160+ countries who send $24+ billion in invoices every year. To create a free account, go to https://invoice.2go.com, or download from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Press Contacts

Mike Dorsey

Praytell

invoice2go@praytellagency.com