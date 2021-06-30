Terra Pool Joins Crypto Climate Accord

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”) a publicly traded, vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces today that Terra Pool, a clean Bitcoin mining pool partnership between DMG and Argo Blockchain plc (LSE: ARB.L) has joined the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA) to accelerate digital solutions that decarbonize the crypto mining and blockchain sector as a whole. DMG, along with Argo, are the first two signatories of the CCA .



Together with a fast-growing community, Terra Pool joins the CCA as an active supporter by informing and testing new open-source Hashrate software now in development that will make it obvious for bitcoin miners to verify their renewable energy sourcing. CCA supporters like Terra Pool approve of the Accord’s objectives and are involved with helping advise, develop, and scale solutions in support of the CCA.

“DMG is committed to continued support of the Crypto Climate Accord with the introduction of Terra Pool,” stated Sheldon Bennett, CEO of DMG. “Additionally, using DMG’s proprietary data centre management software, which is specifically designed for crypto miners as well as working with EnergyWeb, the CCA’s technology partner, jointly we can scale faster and bring technical energy solutions to the industry combining industrial power tracking and bitcoin miner consumption.”

“We at Energy Web are excited to work together with Terra Pool and DMG’s software team to build green Hashrate software that bitcoin mining pools like Terra Pool can use for its KYC process and ongoing monitoring of miners in the pool,” said Jesse Morris, CEO of Energy Web. “Together, we can set a new digital standard for ESG transparency for other sectors to follow.”

DMG will be discussing Terra Pool at the Unlocking Blockchain Adoption Mining Disrupt Conference in Miami, Florida on July 20-21, 2021. Please visit the Company’s booth (#63) during the event.

About Terra Pool

Terra Pool is the world’s first Bitcoin mining pool powered exclusively by clean energy. The purpose of this initiative is to expedite the shift from conventional power to clean energy and reduce the impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment.



Sustainable Mining

DMG’s goal is to eliminate significant greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade. DMG’s leadership in Terra Pool intends to work with like-minded Bitcoin miners to expedite the shift from conventional power to clean energy.

Transparency on Energy Consumption

Terra Pool will offer better transparency and will bring change to the crypto mining sector, creating a strong incentive and platform for crypto miners to produce Bitcoin in a climate-conscious way.

About the CCA

In an effort to decarbonize the global crypto industry by prioritizing climate stewardship and creating the opportunity for the entire crypto industry's transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, the CCA has outlined the following objectives:

Achieve net-zero emissions from electricity consumption for CCA signatories by 2030;

Develop standards, tools and technologies with CCA supporters to accelerate the adoption of and verify progress toward 100 per cent renewably powered blockchains by the 2025 UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) COP30 conference.

About Energy Web

Energy Web (EW) is a global nonprofit organization accelerating a low-carbon, customer-centric electricity system by unleashing the potential of open-source, decentralized technologies. EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. Energy Web's software product, Energy Web Chain, is the world's first open-source enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector.

About Argo Blockchain Plc

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBKF.

For more information on Argo Blockchain visit:

www.argoblockchain.com

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s sustainable businesses are segmented into three main divisions: data centre operations, data analytics and forensics and developing enterprise blockchains. DMG’s non-polluting data centre operations focus on earning eco-friendly revenues from block rewards and transaction fees by mining primarily bitcoin as well as providing hosting services for industrial mining clients entirely powered by renewable energy. DMG’s data analytics and forensic services provide technical expertise software products such as Blockseer Pool, Mine Manager and Walletscore, as well as working with auditors, law firms, and law enforcement organizations. DMG’s permissioned blockchain technology is focused on developing enterprise software for the supply chain management of controlled products. DMG’s strategy is to become the domain experts across the business verticals it focuses on. DMG’s environmentally committed management team includes seasoned crypto experts, forensic & financial professionals and blockchain developers with deep relationships throughout the industry and a strong ecological consciousness.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG’s production of Bitcoin, and future operational results could also be materially affected by the price of Bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

