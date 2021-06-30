Zignal Labs Introduces Emerging Narratives

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zignal Labs, developer of narrative intelligence solutions used by the world’s largest companies and public sector organizations, today announced the release of Zignal Emerging Narratives, the world’s first solution for automatically detecting and assessing narratives emerging in media that can help or hurt organizations.



“As we saw with the 'infodemic' of 2020, narratives have incredible power to impact an organization’s finances, operations, and security,” said Gal Perl, Chief Product Officer at Zignal Labs. “Combining detection and analysis in a single solution, Emerging Narratives leverages industry-leading AI technology to help businesses and organizations quickly detect and respond to narratives – and the risks and opportunities present within those narratives – as they emerge in real time.”

Working atop Zignal’s core Enterprise Platform, Emerging Narratives gives users a complete picture of the narratives with the greatest potential to impact their organization, as well as the tools and insights to manage them:

Machine detection of narratives, as they emerge in real time

Dynamic risk evaluations, which automatically update as narratives evolve

Intelligence regarding narratives’ size, origins, velocity, and component stories and mentions

Ranking of narratives by intensity and real-time momentum, relative to an organization’s interests

Sentiment and automation of narratives, influencers, and key actor interactions

Bi-directional integrations with more than 1,000 leading business communications, SIEM, and SOAR vendors, allowing for seamless integrations within organizations’ existing infrastructure.

With the release of Emerging Narratives, Zignal has also integrated data from alternative sources (including 4chan, 2chan, and Gab) across its Narrative Intelligence Cloud, enhancing users’ ability to detect emerging narratives before they hit mainstream channels.

“With the pace and complexity of online narratives growing every second, communications, risk, and security professionals can no longer afford to spend hours configuring their social listening and media monitoring toolstack to manually collect, assess, and analyze cross-media data,” said Adam Beaugh, CEO and Co-Founder of Zignal Labs. “Emerging Narratives – and the broader Zignal Narrative Intelligence Cloud – is a powerful solution for organizations that seek to counter threatening narratives – or leverage narratives for good – before they fully emerge.”

To learn more about Emerging Narratives and the Zignal Narrative Intelligence Cloud, please visit https://zignallabs.com/ .

About Zignal Labs

Zignal’s Narrative Intelligence Cloud analyzes billions of digital stories in real time to help customers discover and manage the narratives that can help or harm them. Used by the world’s largest companies and public sector organizations, Zignal’s natural language processing and machine learning algorithms identify risks and opportunities as they emerge, and provide insight into how to shape the narratives that matter. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zignal serves customers around the world, including Expedia, Synchrony, Prudential, The Public Goods Project, and Uber.