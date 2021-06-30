Million Doge Disco Launches with Dogecoin Millionaire Gifting One Million Dogecoin in Augmented Reality

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Million Doge Disco , an augmented reality mobile game that enables players to earn exclusive, interactive non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and Dogecoin within the game, is announcing that it will launch globally in beta on July 3, 2021.



The concept was created by Gary Lachance, a Vancouver-based Dogecoin millionaire and the founder of the Decentralized Dance Party . Lachance is giving away one million of his personal Dogecoin that he has held on a paper wallet since 2014; in 2014 it was worth approximately $300. A paper wallet is a simple piece of paper with two QR codes, one to add value and one to subtract value.

With the meteoric rise in the value of Dogecoin over the past year, thanks in part to advocates such as Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg, that one million Dogecoin is, at time of writing, worth more than $300,000 CAD. At Dogecoin’s peak in May, its value nearly reached $1,000,000.

“We have developed a Pokemon GO style, augmented reality game that is accessible from any smartphone, powered by the BLOCKv platform,” said Gary Lachance, Co-Founder of the Million Doge Disco. “One million Dogecoin and other digital NFT artifacts will be scattered across the globe. Each player will earn a Tamagotchi-style, interactive, Disco Doge NFT or ‘Dogeagotchi’ that you can dance with in augmented reality, receive daily ‘Dogely’ wisdom from, and use to collect Dogecoin and other rewards.”

BLOCKv is a platform for creating highly programmable, interactive NFTs called Vatoms powered by VEE tokens.

The launch will be celebrated with a free, virtual Decentralized Dance Party on July 3, at which time the Dogecoin from the paper wallet will begin to be distributed. Sign up for the Party here: vddp.eventbrite.com

Lachance’s dream is to create a ‘Doge-fueled Party metaverse’ or a new ‘Party layer’ that will sit atop reality, allowing anyone, anywhere to instantly step into a parallel dimension that is alive with sound, light, and positive vibes - turning the entire world into a dance floor.

“We will also debut a ‘Proof of Partying’ mechanism that incentivizes everyone, everywhere to dance with their Doges in order to receive Dogecoin donations from the community,” added Lachance. “We want to reinvigorate the culture of gifting that was a hallmark of the Dogecoin community in the early days of crypto.”

Lachance’s ultimate goal is to leverage open-source technologies, public dance parties and Doge memes to unify humanity.

About the Million Doge Disco

The Million Doge Disco is a Pokemon GO style augmented reality mobile game that provides players with the opportunity to earn exclusive, interactive non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and Dogecoin. Each player will receive a Tamagotchi-style, interactive, Disco Doge NFT or ‘Dogeagotchi’ that can be danced with in augmented reality and used to collect Dogecoin and other valuable rewards in the virtual world. The Million Doge Disco is on a mission to create a ‘Doge-powered Party metaverse’ or a new “Party layer” that will sit atop reality, allowing anyone, anywhere to instantly step into a parallel dimension alive with sound, light, and positive vibes. Learn more: dogedisco.com or follow @dogedisco on Twitter.

About the Decentralized Dance Party (DDP)

Tom and Gary’s Decentralized Dance Party , commonly referred to as the “Decentralized Dance Party” or “DDP,” is an open-source global movement focused on bringing individuals together to Party, wherever they are. Launched in Vancouver, B.C. in 2009, the DDP has attracted hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide over its illustrious career. To learn more about the history of the DDP, its guiding principles and the team’s dream of winning the Nobel Peace Prize for Partying, visit: http://www.theddp.com

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a platform for creating highly programmable, interactive NFTs called Vatoms that can be collected through social media, AR and VR, geo-location drops, QR codes and NFC technology. Powered by the VEE token, Vatom NFTs connect brands and customers, artists and fans, citizens and governments, friends, families and communities worldwide. They can be transferred, shared, combined, traded on a marketplace or redeemed for a real world good. BLOCKv offers businesses, creatives and developers a complete architecture integrated with multiple blockchains such as Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain and EOS. Used by more Fortune 500 companies than probably any other NFT, Vatoms represent a new standard for digital objects and have the ability to transform industries, as they form the foundation of the emerging virtual goods economy. Learn more: https://www.blockv.io/

Press Contact:

Brittany Whitmore

Exvera Communications inc.

Email: Brittany@exvera.com

Phone: 604.449.9996