Steel River Group Announces Partnership with Bearspaw First Nation

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel River Group Ltd. (Steel River), an Indigenous-owned diversified management and construction consortium, has announced a new partnership with Bearspaw First Nation (Bearspaw), one of three Nations that make up the Stoney Nakoda Nations.



Steel River has been working closely with the Stoney Tribal Administration since 2019 to create positive cultural, social, and economic change for its members. The new partnership with Bearspaw will extend that existing relationship to strengthen and advance the economic interests of the Nation through a respectful and transparent relationship – one that is built on shared values, with a focus on Collective Impact initiatives and People-Public-Private-Partnership (P4) Projects. This partnership is an important step towards economic self-sufficiency for Bearspaw, which is one of the Nation’s long-term goals.

“I’m thrilled to announce this partnership with the Bearspaw First Nation and to welcome them into the Steel River Ecosystem,” said Trent Fequet, founder and CEO of Steel River Group. “At Steel River Group, we are proud to align Indigenous communities with our Alliance partners, and this new partnership with Bearspaw is indicative of that. We are looking forward to adding their experience and business acumen to our Ecosystem and working with them to identify and explore new opportunities for Bearspaw and its people.”

Located in Morley, AB at the pristine foot of the Rocky Mountains and in Eden Valley, AB nestled between the Rockies, southern foothills and the Highwood River; Bearspaw operates a travel centre on the Alberta #1 highway, including a Tim Hortons and Esso. Additionally, they are co-owners of the Stoney Nakoda Resort and Casino.

“Bearspaw First Nation is very excited to engage with a progressive Indigenous owned company like Steel River,” said Chief Darcy Dixon of Bearspaw First Nation. “We look forward to exploring many opportunities together in the future.”

Steel River, through its subsidiaries and relationships that make up the expansive Steel River Ecosystem, will also provide Bearspaw with an expanded scope of services and deliver additional capacity to its businesses and operations already in place.

Steel River is excited to support and collaborate with Bearspaw First Nation on projects that will provide sustainable opportunities and prosperity for the Nation, while continuing to diversify its economic position.

Steel River Group is an Indigenous-owned diversified management and construction consortium. The company’s mission is to partner with Indigenous communities on infrastructure projects to maximize Indigenous employment, education, ownership and entrepreneurial experience. Steel River Group’s Governing Principles are deeply rooted in Indigenous values, beliefs and culture, grounded by a strong sense of community. Steel River’s operating approach is centered around the company’s inclusive Ecosystem Model, which brings Steel River Owned Companies, Indigenous Communities and Strategic Alliance Partners together over a shared vision to create opportunities for generation wealth.

