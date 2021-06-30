LPL Financial, HUB Retirement and Wealth Management Welcome Financial Advisor Brandon Chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that financial advisor Brandon Chase CFP®, CDFA®, CEPA has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. He is aligned with OSJ Global Retirement Partners (GRP) as well as HUB Retirement and Wealth Management. Chase reported having served approximately $125 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. He joins from Raymond James.



Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Chase joins HUB Retirement and Wealth Management as senior vice president and wealth advisor. He is supported by registered assistant Brandy Cumberledge, vice president of client relations. Together, their mission is to help clients live their life with heart and purpose. “When clients understand and remain emotionally focused on their ‘why,’ it helps us serve as good stewards of their assets as we create financial plans and strategies to help clients work toward achieving their goals,” Chase said. Also, as a Certified Exit Planner, Chase has strategically shifted a significant part of his focus to helping business owners maximize the value of their business in preparation for selling their company.

Community involvement is important to Chase, who currently serves as board chairman of the Camp Fire El Tesoro Foundation. He is also a past founding member and President of Arcadia North Texas, and Treasurer of Project 4031.

Looking to elevate his business, Chase chose to team up with HUB Retirement and Wealth Management, GRP and LPL for the next chapter in his career. “I am excited about this opportunity to have access to innovative technology and resources provided by LPL, especially the integration of eMoney and sophisticated planning tools designed to help clients visualize their savings, wealth and tax mitigation strategies,” Chase said, adding that the partnership with HUB will enable him more opportunities to build out his Exit Planning business.

Matt Morris, HUB Fort Worth Area President, said, “The addition of Brandon, Brandy and their great clients to our HUB Retirement and Wealth Management team will help bolster our intentional focus on serving business owners and individuals well. We’re extremely excited to welcome them into our HUB family and look forward to bringing their specialized expertise to existing clients and friends within Texas and beyond.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We warmly welcome Brandon to the LPL community and are honored to support his evolving business. We wholeheartedly believe that advisors should be able to run their businesses the way they want. We are committed to meeting advisors where they are in the evolution of their practice to provide them with differentiated tools and integrated capabilities to help them deliver meaningful, customized services to their clients. Congratulations to HUB and GRP on continued advisor growth. We look forward to being a long-term partner to Brandon and his team.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC

Investment advice also offered through Global Retirement Partners (GRP), a registered investment advisor.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Hub International, Hub Retirement and Private Wealth, Global Retirement Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.

