A. Duie Pyle Named 2021 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces its recognition as a 2021 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics, a magazine geared toward demand-driven logistics. Inbound Logistics selected Pyle as one of its 75 Green Supply Chain Partners (G75) for 2021 due to Pyle’s commitment to green supply chain solutions and sustainability innovation.



The transportation and logistics provider continues its commitment to introducing new sustainable practices across its operations and encouraging employees to participate in creating an energy-efficient work environment.

Pyle has also championed numerous environmentally focused initiatives over the last two decades including a solar-powered 500,000-square-foot warehousing and distribution facility, motion-censored high-efficiency lighting and water recycling measures. Additionally, Pyle has transitioned to paperless operations and introduced hybrid and electric trucks along with electric forklifts, which have reduced carbon output by 24,000 pounds per unit.

“In addition to pioneering implementations regarding safety and sustainability, to further our safeguards related to the wellbeing of our planet and its communities, we continue to expand our supply chain design team in an effort to reduce waste and improve efficiency by integrating our customers’ supply chains,” said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “By designing and implementing optimized integrated logistics networks, we provide a measureable economic incentive through mileage reductions, ultimately decreasing the energy consumption required in the end-to-end supply chain. It is a true win-win scenario.”

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for almost 97 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 14 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3.8 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

