Result of AGM

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

30 JUNE 2021

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2021 were carried on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 9,289,304 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.2% of the issued share capital as at 30 June 2021.

The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:

Resolution For Percentage Discretion Percentage Against Percentage Withheld 1 9,260,201 90.70 899,006 8.81 50,296 0.49 79,245 2 9,289,304 90.93 892,711 8.74 33,443 0.33 76,193 3 8,313,469 84.65 953,759 9.71 553,454 5.64 470,969 4 8,976,608 87.61 930,251 9.08 339,557 3.31 45,235 5 8,744,741 85.76 1,069,694 10.49 382,688 3.75 94,528 6 8,960,218 88.13 938,565 9.23 267,949 2.64 144,198 7 8,543,682 84.27 944,810 9.32 649,807 6.41 172,631 8 9,250,841 90.89 924,425 9.08 2,706 0.03 132,958 9 8,574,823 88.43 956,592 9.86 165,556 1.71 613,959

