Result of AGM

| Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc Octopus Apollo VCT plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

30 JUNE 2021

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2021 were carried on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 9,289,304 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.2% of the issued share capital as at 30 June 2021.

The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:

ResolutionForPercentageDiscretionPercentageAgainstPercentageWithheld
19,260,20190.70899,0068.8150,2960.4979,245
29,289,30490.93892,7118.7433,4430.3376,193
38,313,46984.65953,7599.71553,4545.64470,969
48,976,60887.61930,2519.08339,5573.3145,235
58,744,74185.761,069,69410.49382,6883.7594,528
68,960,21888.13938,5659.23267,9492.64144,198
78,543,68284.27944,8109.32649,8076.41172,631
89,250,84190.89924,4259.082,7060.03132,958
98,574,82388.43956,5929.86165,5561.71613,959

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 7710 2800