Craemer Launches CR4-5, Its Newest Plastic Pallet

Palm Harbor, FL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craemer Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-quality and long-lasting plastic pallets, has released the CR4-5, the newest 48’’ x 40’’ pallet model within its CR series, well-known for its sustainability and heavy-duty load capabilities.

At 61 lb (27.5 kg), the made-for-U.S. multi-purpose pallet boasts load capacities that are unmatched compared to traditional wooden pallets. Capacities include 16,500 lb (7,500 kg) for static loads, 3,300 lb (1,500 kg) for dynamic loads, and 3,100 lb (1,400 kg) in racking systems. The pallets are equipped with steel reinforcement rods to help handle these load capacities.

Made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic, the CR4-5 is manufactured for universal use across industries. With its one-piece design, it is robust and features five runners (three longitudinal and two transverse), making it perfect for closed-loop material handling and food processing environments.

“Easily rackable and perfectly stackable,” said Axel Breitkreuz, President of Craemer US Corporation. “The CR4-5 is more sturdy and stable than any pallet in the past. On top of that, the Palgrip® anti-slip top deck strips ensure maximum safety. We’re proud to offer our newest model to our U.S. customer base. Today, the CR4-5’s strength and safety provide end-users with a newfound level of trust.”

Craemer’s CR series plastic pallets are manufactured for use within a variety of industries. With an open top deck, the CR4-5 is the ideal choice for handling heavy-duty loads in high rack warehouses or within automated processes. Each pallet lasts many more cycles than a typical traditional wooden pallet. It’s also 100% recyclable.

For more information or to download the spec sheet, visit: https://www.craemer.com/us/.

# # #

About Craemer

The Germany-based Craemer Group, specialists in metal forming, plastics processing and tool making, was founded in 1912. Today, the internationally active family company has four European production sites and a global network of its own sales offices and partners with a new operations facility in North America. In 2020, Craemer employed around 1,000 staff and achieved a total operating performance of around $320 million. www.craemer.com

