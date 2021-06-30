EXL Expands Collaboration with AWS to Scale Migration of Enterprise Business Processes to the Cloud

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with AWS to help EXL clients operationalize AI, Analytics, Automation and Cloud technologies within enterprise business processes to achieve the promise of the data-driven enterprise.



Large corporations have struggled to operationalize data-driven technologies like AI, Analytics, Automation and cloud due to legacy technology, process design and data flows. EXL is addressing these challenges through its powerful AI Operating System architecture, known as AI:OS. EXL’s AI:OS offerings integrate cutting-edge cloud-native AI solutions with deep domain expertise and process transition experience to deliver a cloud receiving center for business processes that has the following four attributes.

Access to clean data by locating AI solutions upstream of legacy environments

Redesigned data-driven process workflow with embedded analytics

Improved scalability and access through cloud-native architecture

Enabling employees to operate at the “top of their license”

“Our clients aspire to deliver experience at the speed of desire for their end customers – they want to proactively address customer issues, make services available on-demand and personalize every interaction. Such speed can only be achieved by leveraging AI Analytics and the cloud,” said Ankor Rai, Chief Digital Officer, EXL. “AWS capabilities are critical for us to meet the aggressive transformation timelines and impact expectations of our clients.”

EXL is also leveraging AWS infrastructure and AWS Training & Certification services to accelerate the development and deployment of domain-specific cloud solutions across the client enterprise, as well as their corporate learning and development programs in areas such as expertise to drive a new cohort of EXL Digital employees toward AWS certifications in Architecture, DevOps, Security, Data Science and Data Engineering.

"For over two decades, successful enterprises have relied on EXL’s strong domain expertise and constant innovation to transform their businesses," said Bill Heffelfinger, EXL Digital CTO & VP Cloud Engineering. "By working together with AWS, EXL extends its ability to support its clients with powerful AI-driven processes that leverage the AWS cloud for maximum scalability, flexibility and resiliency.”

For more information on EXL AI:OS, please click here.