Vislink Joins the Russell Microcap® Index

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (NASDAQ: VISL), a global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, announced today that it has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution effective after the U.S. market open Monday.



“Being included in the Russell Microcap Index is a meaningful accomplishment as a growing publicly held company,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “We are thankful to be in this selective group of firms and believe it is a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of our team to meet the needs of our customers, shareholders and partners.“

Vislink specializes in the collection, delivery, management and distribution of mission critical, high quality, live video and data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. The company’s innovative solutions allow military and first responders to protect and serve while also providing content creators an industry leading-platform to create and distribute immersive and compelling content.

Listing in the 2021 Russell Microcap Index means Vislink will be included in the relevant growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership based primarily on market capitalization rankings and style attributes.

To learn more about Vislink’s products and solutions, please contact sales@vislink.com .

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Vislink, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

