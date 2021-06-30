LifeLabs’ COVID-19 response management in communications wins 2021 Gold Quill Award

Toronto, Ontario, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We’re honoured to announce that the LifeLabs team has been recognized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) with a Gold Quill award for its communications strategy under the new category COVID-19 response and recovery management and communication. The field received 482 entries from 22 countries.



For more than 40 years, the IABC Gold Quill Awards have recognized excellence in business communication and is globally acknowledged as one of the most prestigious awards programs in the industry. The reviewers use the 7-Point Global Scale of Excellence and the rubrics and the integrity of the process for which IABC has come to be known, according to the IABC website. LifeLabs’ entry demonstrated how the projects applied a full range of planning and management skills, including research, analysis, strategy, tactical implementation and evaluation.



Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, LifeLabs has remained open and operational to provide essential testing and laboratory services for Canadians. To ensure the success of each project and initiative, Communications played a vital role—providing accessible and reliable content that worked to celebrate LifeLabs' role as an integral part of the health care system and key supporter of Canadians during the pandemic.



"The challenge of COVID-19 has brought out the best in us, and it has further strengthened our commitment to our customers and each other,” says Charles Brown, CEO and President of LifeLabs. “The pandemic not only changed the world but the way we work in many ways. We created new ways of working that demanded agility and ingenuity by re-examining old structures, processes and thinking into new mental and business models that have us thriving despite these unprecedented times. These changes cultivated a new level of resilience and purpose for the LifeLabs teams."

“Responding to this pandemic required critical preparedness and the response of a cross-functional team at LifeLabs, and communication was an essential part of that strategy,” says Suset Silva, Director, Corporate Communications & Community Engagement. “At a time of great uncertainty and change, communication is even more critical in how we support the business, our customers and employees. This award is a testament to the team work of the COVID response team, the communications team, and our frontline employees who carried the messages forward with our customers, healthcare providers and stakeholders. Thank you for collaborating and communicating together.

The winning entry noted that with such a large workforce of over 6,000 employees, spread out throughout the nation, effective internal and external communications were critical to ensuring continued, safe care during the pandemic. The communication plan followed suit, utilizing cross-channel methods to share important updates and opportunities across the business. Some of the strategies highlighted in the entry included creating:

a proactive informational campaign to share via social channels (FAQ/Did you know)

a COVID-19 microsite for dedicated updates and information for customers and health care providers

a “health care heroes” communication campaign, recognizing the tremendous work of our frontline employees

extensive communications and public relations plans for each new service and product added during COVID-19 pandemic.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 6,000 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada's first commercial genetics lab and the country's largest online patient portal, with more than 2.3 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at www.lifelabs.com.

