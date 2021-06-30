Tate Law Offices, PC: 5 Steps to Take After a Dallas Car Accident

Dallas, Texas, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’ve just been involved in an auto accident with a negligent driver, or the wreck occurred within the last two years, you’ll know it can be a traumatic experience. The adrenaline is fired up, worry clouds your mind, and you may not know what to do next.

Tate Law Offices, PC , have been successfully representing people involved in auto accidents and winning compensation owed to them for many years. With a 99% success rate, they know a thing or two about what to do both immediately after a collision, and in the months and years that follow.

Below, Tate Law Offices, PC, outline what to do after a car wreck in five steps:

1. Take care of yourself and your injuries

Above all else, your physical and mental wellbeing should be the priority. Being involved in an auto wreck is a destabilizing and unnerving affair, and you are likely to be in a state of shock or panic. If the collision has literally just happened, seek immediate medical attention.

Even minor collisions can be a shock to the system. Make sure that you and your passengers are safe, and that you are out of danger. Remember to keep all your medical bills, follow your treatment plan, and ensure you tell the doctor of any injuries, however slight, as many can have delayed symptoms.

2. Get the facts and document evidence as soon as possible after a wreck

While the aftermath of an auto wreck can be confusing time, it’s important to remember that there will very likely be an insurance battle. If you’ve been injured or the other driver was negligent, try to document the following:

Take pictures of the damage to your vehicle and other person’s vehicle, if possible

Write down the names and phone numbers of any witness to the accident

Create a voice note on your phone and talk through what has happened

Get a police report, if possible

Having this evidence is the first step to winning a compensation settlement.

3. Speak to a personal injury attorney – not an insurance adjuster

As a general rule, you should never speak to an insurance adjuster after a car wreck. They are trained negotiators who aim to minimize the value of your claim at every chance possible. Speaking to them before consulting a personal injury attorney is a big risk and will likely damage any chances you had of compensation.

Speak to a personal injury attorney as soon as possible after your wreck. The insurance adjusters will contact you early and aim to catch you while you’re vulnerable. You must know your rights and be armed with the right information, and this is something that a car accident lawyer can assist with, personally reviewing your case and guiding you through your legal options.

4. Determine the compensation you are owed as a result of physical and emotional distress

The amount you can expect to recover in damages differs case-by-case. It largely depends on the severity of your injuries, which could be any of the following but not limited to:

Broken bones

Cuts and lacerations

Burns

Herniated or bulging discs

Soft tissue injuries (such as whiplash or tendon ears)

Spinal cord injuries (paralysis)

Traumatic brain injury

The goal of Tate Law Offices, PC, is to maximize the value of each one of their clients’ case, gathering all of the information needed to seek the compensation that you and your family should be owed. They do this by gathering evidence of:

Car rental and car repair or replacement

Past and future medical expenses

Lost income and lost future earning capacity

Pain and suffering

Mental anguish

Disfigurement

Emotional distress

… and more. They are experts in this field and have over a 99% success rate.

5. Let the attorneys get to work, and focus on your recovery and rehabilitation

It’s highly recommended that even after speaking to an auto accident lawyer in Dallas-Fort-Worth , you wait until your injuries have fully healed or that you have reached maximum medical improvement before accepting a settlement. This way, the personal injury attorneys have the full value of the medical expenses you’ve had to endure, and the best idea of expenses you are likely to incur in the future.

Involved in a car accident and need help to seek compensation?

The car accident attorneys at Tate Law Offices, PC have extensive experience in handling personal injury claims. They take care of the car accident case, while you take care of yourself. To read about their win rates, take a look at their car accident lawyer reviews , or contact them today for a free case consultation.

More information:

At Tate Law Offices PC, we are a caring and compassionate personal injury law firm, operating in Texas. We know what is at stake for the clients we serve in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and areas throughout the state of Texas. We realize that many of our clients are going through a difficult time, often due to an accident that was no fault of their own. Our goal is to ease their burdens and help them to move on in life. We promise each client that we will dedicate all of our skill, experience, and resources towards seeking a maximum recovery for them. Learn more via the website: https://www.tatelawoffices.com/