Global Procedure Trays Market to Reach $20.8 Billion by 2027

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Operating Room, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Angiography segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
- The Procedure Trays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
- Ophthalmology Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR
- In the global Ophthalmology segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$587.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$952.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • 3M
  • Baxter International
  • BD
  • Biometrix
  • Boston Scientific Corp.
  • C.R. Bard Inc.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • CareFusion Corp.
  • Covidien AG
  • Ecolab Inc.
  • Hogy Medical Co., Ltd.
  • Medica Europe BV
  • Medical Action Industries Inc.
  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • Mölnlycke Health Care AB
  • Nelipak Corporation
  • Owens & Minor, Inc.
  • Precise-Pak Inc.
  • Smith & Nephew Plc
  • Teleflex Incorporated




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
