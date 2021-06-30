Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2027

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032668/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020-2027. Dry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR

- The Probiotics in Animal Feed market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

Aquabio Environmental Technologies, Inc.

Arla Foods

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Epicore BioNEtworks Inc.

Fritz Industries, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Groupe Danone

Lallemend Health Co.Ltd.

Mother Dairy

Nebraska Cultures Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Royal DSM N.V.

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.

United tech Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Dry by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Dry by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Bacteria by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Bacteria by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Bacteria by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Yeast & Fungi by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Yeast & Fungi by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Yeast & Fungi by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Poultry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Poultry by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Poultry by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Swine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Swine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Swine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Ruminants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Ruminants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ruminants by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Aquaculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Livestocks

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Livestocks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Livestocks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed by

Form - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and

Liquid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed by

Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bacteria

and Yeast & Fungi for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants,

Aquaculture and Other Livestocks - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed by

Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other

Livestocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Poultry,

Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other Livestocks for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Form - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and

Liquid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants,

Aquaculture and Other Livestocks - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other

Livestocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other Livestocks for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Form - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and

Liquid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants,

Aquaculture and Other Livestocks - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other

Livestocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other Livestocks for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Form - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and

Liquid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants,

Aquaculture and Other Livestocks - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other

Livestocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other Livestocks for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Form - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and

Liquid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants,

Aquaculture and Other Livestocks - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other

Livestocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other Livestocks for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Form - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and

Liquid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants,

Aquaculture and Other Livestocks - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other

Livestocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other Livestocks for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Form - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and

Liquid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants,

Aquaculture and Other Livestocks - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other

Livestocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other Livestocks for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Form - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and

Liquid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants,

Aquaculture and Other Livestocks - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other

Livestocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other Livestocks for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed by

Form - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and

Liquid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed by

Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bacteria

and Yeast & Fungi for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants,

Aquaculture and Other Livestocks - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed by

Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other

Livestocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Poultry,

Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other Livestocks for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Form - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and

Liquid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants,

Aquaculture and Other Livestocks - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other

Livestocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other Livestocks for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Form - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and

Liquid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants,

Aquaculture and Other Livestocks - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 131: Russia Historic Review for Probiotics in Animal Feed

by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other

Livestocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in Animal

Feed by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other Livestocks for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Probiotics in Animal Feed by Form - Dry and Liquid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Form - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dry and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Probiotics in Animal Feed by Source - Bacteria and Yeast &

Fungi - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Source - Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 138: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Probiotics in Animal Feed by Livestock - Poultry, Swine,

Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other Livestocks - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 140: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants,

Aquaculture and Other Livestocks Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 141: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Other Livestocks

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Probiotics in Animal Feed by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics in

Animal Feed by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032668/?utm_source=GNW



